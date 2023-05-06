Zeenat Aman meets Uorfi Javed, fans think the veteran actor was judging his clothes | Bollywood

Fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s new store in Delhi was inaugurated on Friday in the presence of many celebrities. One of them was veteran actor Zeenat Aman. She was accompanied by actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed. A video of the two from the event has surfaced online and is getting all kinds of reactions. While some think Zeenat was “looking up and down” as Uorfi explained something to her, others were surprised to see the two together both dressed in black outfits by the designer. Read also : Zeenat Aman shares a rare photo with her sons and writes an important note on parenthood Zeenat Aman with Uorfi Javed at an event in Delhi.

On Saturday, fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya posted her video with “What’s going on in the Multiverse of Madness???” written on. The caption read, “SUBTITLE THIS!! @thezeenataman and @urf7i meet at @amitaggarwalofficial.” One Instagram user commented, “Zeenat didn’t sign up for this…” Another said, “Zeenat will go back and ask her kids about Uorfi.” One person also wrote, Uorfi Javed – “I tell you my clothes are inspired by Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985 Zeenat film)”.

Some also joked about Zeenat’s expression in the video as she met Uorfi, known for her unconventional fashion choices. One wrote, “Zeenat ji looks her up and down.” Another said: “Not Uorfi judged by none other than Zeenat.” A comment also alluded to singer Doja Cat’s recent interview on the Met Gala carpet, where she answered all questions with “meow.” The comment read, “Zeenats’ comments are meow meow meow.” One person also wrote, “Zeenat – How did I time travel.” Another said, “Oh my eyes! This shouldn’t have happened in the first place! Zeenat ji my heart goes out to you!

Zeenat Aman has been garnering attention since her Instagram debut in February this year. The veteran actor continues to share old and new footage from his life with eloquent captions. Her Instagram timeline is a treasure trove of memories from her time with the late Dev Anand, her relationship with her two sons, and more. From filmmaker Karan Johar to actor Kajol, many celebrities have praised Zeenat’s Instagram posts.

The veteran actor is also set to make his OTT debut with a web series called Showstopper. Her first web series would also feature Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab.