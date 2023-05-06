Ruth Wilson reveals Hollywood pressures | Entertainment





Ruth Wilson says Hollywood is pressuring actresses to undergo cosmetic procedures. Although Ruth, 41, has yet to experience any improvements, she admitted she fears not receiving treatment will make her look older than her peers. She told The Guardian newspaper: “As an actress, everybody does it. Very few are resisting. I haven’t done anything yet. But it’s in my head like, Well, do you decide not to. not do it and therefore potentially look older than your peers? Or did you just give in? “I find it so crazy! It’s massive violence. Why can’t a woman age on screen? Or age, period? “We were like, Wow, today. But 200 years from now, they’ll be looking at pictures of women now saying, What were they doing? What is this? You’re blowing yourself up face and lips. Yet it is a multi-billion dollar industry. Women are part of this industry, perpetuating this empowerment. Ruth also explained that she rarely looks in the mirror. She said: “Well, I know, but briefly. I don’t think it’s because I’m embarrassed or disappointed by it, but more than for some reason I don’t take the face into consideration. Before leaving the house, I look at my outfit, my body, see if everything is working, but I often forget to check my face and my hair, I’m not sure of the psychology of it all. Meanwhile, the actress revealed she was in a relationship with a New York-based writer and joked that refusing to name him made people wonder if he existed. She said: “He writes novels, TV and movies. I don’t say his name. He’s anonymous. People think he doesn’t exist.

