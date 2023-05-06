Entertainment
This historic writers’ strike matters to everyone, not just Hollywood | Hamilton Nolan
Jthere’s nothing particularly new to say to each other, you know, my work was pretty decent. Now I work harder and the money is tighter. What happened? You might think that, in 2023, as a college professor or a taxi driver or a journalist or a factory worker. This is America, our entire economy is built on the deterioration of millions of jobs, in order to make a few people very rich.
What would be remarkable is if, when you realized that your once good job was being aggravated in order to satisfy a distant investment banker’s thirst for profit, you could actually do something about it. That, in our country, would be news. That would be something for everyone to applaud. Ordinary old workers are standing up against huge corporations to stop the process that is turning their careers into miserable gigs. Is it a fairy tale? No, my friends. Welcome to the Great Writers Strike of 2023.
You may have noticed, if you turned on your TV last night, that the late night shows suddenly stopped. That’s because on Tuesday the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike. The people who write all the TV shows and movies don’t write. So new TV shows and new movies will not be made. Not until a fair deal with the AMPTP, a coalition of major studios, is done. After weeks of intense negotiations, the two sides are not close. How far are they? The total WGA requests would be forthcoming $429 million per year; the studios current offer is $86 million a year.Lol.
What makes this strike remarkable is that the WGA is one of a relatively small number of unions in America that actually have industry-wide power. With a few exceptions, if you’re a working screenwriter, you’re part of the Writers Guild. (I’m a member of the WGA, but we journalists aren’t technically on strike.) If the studios want people to write their movies and shows, those people will be union members. Unlike most industries, where union members make up a minority of workers, in screenwriting, the workforce East The union. Period. This establishes a balance of power between labor and capital that is rare in this country. Hollywood may be a sleazy mythology factory that idolizes materialistic decadence, but from a work organization standpoint, it’s a goddamn role model. Every part of Hollywood is unionized, and these unions ensure that their workers get a fair share of the bountiful revenue from the entertainment industry. That’s why not only big movie stars, but also actors, directors, electricians and writers can all make a decent living in TV and movies. Because their unions organized everyone, and demanded it. It’s the only raison. And, for decades, Hollywood studios and their backers have been trying to change that annoying fact.
Some screenwriters are rich. But the average screenwriter, like many people, is just trying to hold on to a solid middle-class job. Their industry has been disrupted by technological changes like streaming; the old advertising-centric revenue model is dying, and writers are trying to win a contract that reflects the current reality of the business. They don’t look for Shangri-La their contract requests are fair pay and health care and a pension, while companies try to take advantage of industry developments to turn screenwriting into a part-time, disposable and cheaper form of work. The bosses would like those of us with the worst salaries and benefits to be jealous of these screenwriters. In fact, they are champions of the idea that jobs don’t have to suck. That if you make a ton of money for your bosses, you should get a fair share of it yourself. It used to be called the American Dream. Now, that’s called unreasonable demands. Either way, unions are the only way to get it.
The WGA is also asking for contractual language ensuring that AI is only used as a tool, not a complete replacement for human writers. The fact that the studios have not accepted this is a grim indication of the barely concealed enthusiasm of corporate America for the idea of maximizing the use of algorithms in their continued quest to reduce labor costs. work from scratch. There is virtually no chance that government regulators will act fast enough to preempt the rapid spread of AI in the workplace. Unions are the only institutions with the legitimate ability to build safeguards for humans. In this sense, the contract for which the writers are closing could set a powerful precedent for which AI must work. For rather than being used to marginalize people for profit.
This strike concerns everyone. The story of the last half-century of American society has been this: declining workforce, rising corporate power, rising inequality, collapsing democratic institutions. Reviving workers’ power, through organized labor, is the key to stopping our great national descent into hell. A profitable and leading industry with enough union density to have a fair fight between workers and employers? It is a rare and precious thing. The Writers Guild has it. They fight to show that humans, who create things, cannot always and everywhere be crushed by the demands of spreadsheets and stock markets. Their victory will mean something to you, to me, and to everyone whose job seems to be getting harder and harder.
Think of an inspirational film. Gladiator, for example. No matter what comes out of these doors, we have a better chance of surviving if we work together, Russell Crowe said to his miserable comrades in the arena. If we stay together, we will survive.
These words were written by a screenwriter. And they were speaking from experience.
