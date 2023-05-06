Feeling is Believing: Interior of the Abbey for the King’s Coronation | Entertainment

LONDON (AP) Being there is better.
I didn’t see much coronation of King Charles III nor would many of the roughly 2,300 other guests inside Westminster Abbey. We were too far away, or sat behind the choir, or had our view obstructed by a guard in a feathered helmet. But we heard and felt it in a way that was simply not possible for those watching on TV.
It was when the choir, organ and orchestra sang Zadok the Priest, Handel’s coronation anthem, so boldly that it surprised me even though I knew it was coming. It was in the enthusiasm with which the congregation shouted God save the king! after Charles’s coronation. And it was in the joyful fanfare of trumpeters on the balcony where just a few months ago a lone bagpiper say goodbye to Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
It was a party time for Charles and his followers, a stark contrast to the day in September when the nation mourned the death of a queen who had reigned for 70 years.
But it also felt like the torch had passed to where the kings and queens of England have been crowned for 1,000 years. The chance to be part of this history made it special to be inside the abbey, said Barbara Swinn, a librarian from York who was invited because she received an Empire medal British for his service to his community.
I was also moved when they made Zadok the Priest, and I guess that’s because it reminded Elizabeth II, she said. Every time they talked about his coronation, they played that, and I just thought there was this sense of continuity. It just gave me goosebumps.
I didn’t earn my place in the abbey through community service. I’m just a journalist who sometimes has the chance to witness history.
But my own goose bumps started the moment I walked in and I was herded to my vision-obstructed seat more than three hours before the start of service.
The church was awash with flowers, and it smelled like a garden after a gentle spring rain. The space above the high altar looked like a wildflower meadow.
Throughout there were reminders of the ceremony’s medieval roots, alongside Charles’ efforts to make it more representative of modern Britain.
Lords and ladies in ceremonial robes, judges with their wigs and soldiers with pinned medals on red tunics lined up alongside women wearing hats in spring tones and men in suits and kilts.
As the fanfare of trumpeters sounded from the balcony, we knew the King and Queen were coming. But I wouldn’t have seen them if I hadn’t taken a look at the giant television screen mounted above the nearby tomb topped by a sculpture of a reclining nobleman.
I finally caught a glimpse of Charles, his head at least, as he faced every corner of the congregation and was introduced as the undisputed king of Britain. Later, there was a flash of purple velvet as the crown was placed on Queen Camilla’s head.
But that was about all anyone in my corner of the abbey could see. Even so, Kim Beck wouldn’t have missed the chance to be there.
Beck, a teacher who helps refugees from Afghanistan, received a medal from the British Empire for his services to education. But she didn’t think she was anything special and was surprised to be invited.
The service, she said, was spectacular.
I had trouble singing the national anthem, Beck said. It was really moving.
I understand why she feels like that.
Danica Kirka is an Associated Press writer based in London.