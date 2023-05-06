The Asian Art Museum takes you beyond Bollywood: a new art exhibition celebrating 2,000 years of dance heritage in South Asia

By Sonia Dhami –

America celebrates the heritage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders this month. What better way to commemorate this than by visiting the latest art exhibit at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco titled Beyond Bollywood. The show explores 2,000 years of dance heritage, from temples to royal courts to classics of modern cinema from the Indian subcontinent and South Asia.

Through July 10, 2023, this stunning exhibit features more than 120 works of art from 20 of America’s finest museums and private collections.

As with the museum’s recent blockbuster teamLab: Continuity exhibition (2021-2022), visitors will be delighted by the experiential aspects of the exhibition, which take full advantage of the theatrical and technical capabilities of the new Akiko Yamazaki Museum and the Jerry Yang Pavilion in from subtle music. backdrops to gallery-wide video installations.

As you wander through the many halls and spaces, one encounters historical and contemporary sculptures, paintings, textiles, jewelry and photographs from countries such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, Tibet, Sri Lanka, Myanmar , Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The world loves Bollywood films for their famously elaborate choreography, and we wanted our community to be able to appreciate the deep historical, spiritual, and even economic and political roots of dance in South and Southeast Asia, as well as parts of of the Himalayas,” says Jay Xu, Director and CEO of the Asian Arts Museum. Big ideas, the best of art, unforgettable experiences, this is how you go beyond Bollywood and access the sublime spectacle of dance and the works of art that represent it.

Co-curated by Forrest McGill, Wattis Senior Curator of South and Southeast Asia at the Asian Art Museum and Ainsley M. Cameron, Curator of South Asian Art, Islamic Art and Antiquities at the Cincinnati Art Museum , the exhibition is divided into five thematic galleries: Destruction and Creation; Dedication; Subjection; Glorification; and Celebration.

There are few major world cultures in which the gods dance to convey matters of such divine gravity. By curating artwork around these five themes, we reveal how dance and the art that represents it enriches and connects this massive and diverse geography of people, places and beliefs, says McGill. The goal is that audiences, whether already familiar with these dance traditions or encountering them for the first time, come away with a new appreciation for the skill of the performer who commemorates a dance and dancers themselves, as well as the raw emotion and sheer devotion that ignites them.

Excitingly, each thematic section opens with a single historical work of art of exceptional significance, enhanced by a special treatment of dramatic lighting, music and immersive video, for example the iconic bronze of the Chola dynasty, Shiva Nataraja, the Lord of the Dance welcomes guests depicting destruction and creation. By establishing a tone for each theme, visitors will be able to enter each thematic gallery prepared to view artwork through this specific emotional lens of awe, longing, fear and release, reverence and celebration.

Even beyond the art on display, viewers can enjoy live pop-up dance performances in the exhibition galleries, dance events and Bollywood film screenings as well as artistic activities during special Family Fun days.

Beyond Bollywood reveals dance’s enduring ability to inspire a wide range of performers and audiences. We hope visitors will leave with a transformed notion of the importance and power of dance, says co-curator Forrest McGill, what it has meant in the past and what it can mean in their own lives today .

Beyond Bollywood is organized by the Asian Art Museum and the Cincinatti Art Museum and co-curated by Wattis, Senior Curator of South and Southeast Asian Art, Forrest McGill and Ainsley M. Cameron, Curator of the South Asian art, Islamic art and antiquities at the Cincinnati Art Museum. An exhibition catalog published by the Asian Art Museum includes essays by McGill, Cameron, Laura Weinstein, Padma Kaimal and Esha Niyogi De.

About the Asian Arts Museum

Located in the heart of San Francisco, the museum houses one of the finest collections of Asian and Asian American art in the world, with more than 20,000 impressive works ranging from ancient jades and ceramics to contemporary video installations. Dynamic special exhibitions, cultural celebrations and public programs for all ages provide rich artistic experiences that uncover the past and prompt questions about the future.