Chris Brown and his crew allegedly jumped Usher at a skate party in Las Vegas • Hollywood Unlocked





#Socialites get started: what was supposed to be a fun day to celebrate 34th birthday for Chris Brown, who also stumbled upon Cinco De Mayo, turned out to be a night of mayhem! Breezy’s celebrity-filled birthday celebration took place Friday at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas. Usher is the one who threw the surprise party for Chris and even organized the event. While the birthday party started out pretty well, a close source shared that everything went downhill a few hours later. Chris Brown has been rumored to have disrespected singer and actress Teyana Taylor for some unknown reason. The source explained that Chris Brown was visibly inebriated when he first approached her. A few guests and even Usher tried to step in and calm everyone down. However, at some point during the whole commotion, Chris Brown allegedly called Usher a coward and walked out of the room. Drama spilled outside and into Chris Brown’s bus as Usher followed to talk to the Run It artist. Surprisingly, that’s when things went completely off the rails, with Chris Brown and his crew reportedly jumping on the legendary R&B singer. The insider went on to say that the alleged beating was so bad it left Usher with a bloody nose. Now, neither the guys nor Taylor have spoken out to deny or clarify this report. Chris Brown appeared to be in good spirits earlier today and seemed ready to show up as he shared a message that read, I better have Cinco de fk’d tonight. RELATED: Chris Brown shares photos of white celebrities with histories of domestic violence and asks where the cancel culture is for them : it’s true, they are your friends Of course, this is all extremely shocking news because Chris Brown and Usher are said to be very good friends. Last year, the Caught Up singer busted Chris out during his show in Las Vegas. A video clip that went viral online showed the sweet moment he gave Brown his flowers. You a big one. You are a legend. We love you and we’ll keep lifting you up bro, he told Beezy before the two kissed. During a recent interview with Big Boy TV, Usher was asked whether or not he would be open to the idea of ​​doing something like a Verzuz or the equivalent. Although he disagreed, he shared the idea that it would be great to go banging with Chris Brown. Me and Chris would kill the world if we ever did something like this together, Usher began. I’m not saying it’s Verzuz, but I’ll just say this: if it ever happened, it would be one of the greatest things anyone has ever experienced in entertainment to celebrate two people who love each other. RELATED: Kelly Rowland continues to defend Chris Brown after AMA fiasco: We all need forgiveness

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodunlocked.com/hu-exclusive-chris-brown-and-crew-allegedly-jumped-usher-during-skate-party-in-las-vegas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos