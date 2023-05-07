Gay Lives chronicles the passion and persecution of the LGBTQ community through history New York Daily News

Gay Pride events are always a party.

But expect the activities of the next few months to have a note of courageous challenge as well.

Indeed, after years of court victories, LGBQT+ people face serious challenges and an increase in attacks. New laws are pushing them and their stories out of libraries, out of classrooms, and even out of public performances.

Gay Lives, by Robert Aldrich (Courtesy of Thames & Hudson)

As Robert Aldrich’s Gay Lives proves, we’ve seen this kind of erasure tried before. It did not work.

Aldrich, a seasoned historian, profiles more than 80 gay, lesbian and trans people from ancient times to the modern era. Their stories depict passion and persecution, triumphs and tragedies.

And their common denominator across time and distance is determination.

Gay life stories offer fascinating testimonies of individuals whose lives are fun, moving, inspiring, unsettling, cautious, and sometimes infuriating or tragic, he writes. Their personal experiences, their writings and their art, their loves and their lusts are antecedents of current efforts to find pleasure, love and happiness.

The stories come from all parts of the globe and from all classes. Ancient philosophers and poets like Socrates and Sappho are represented, as are Christopher Isherwood, whose autobiographical books have been turned into Cabaret, and Carson McCullers, who wrote The Member of the Wedding and shared a Brooklyn brownstone with Gypsy Rose Lee.

There are also royal rulers, like Frederick the Great, the 18th century King of Prussia. As a teenager, her amorous friendships with men enraged her father, who ordered the beheading of one of his fellow sons in front of him. He later forced Frederick into a loveless and ultimately childless marriage.

Frederick II (17121786), King of Prussia, 18th century. (Museum of Fine Arts, Nantes)

Yet the father overlooked the strengths of the son. When Frederick was crowned in 1740, he proved himself a confident and capable ruler. Frederick, a brave military leader, fought off Prussian enemies and nearly doubled the size of the country. He also banned torture, supported the arts, and promoted freedom of expression.

He may also have indulged in attractive soldiers, musicians, and courtiers. After a long visit, the king, Voltaire observed, liked handsome men.

A less memorable but more flamboyant ruler was the uninhibited Maharaja of Chhatarpur, who ascended the throne in this Indian state in 1867. With India already under British rule, the Maharaja had no ability to lead soldiers into battle or pass essential laws. Instead, he spent his free time looking for attractive young people.

He had a weakness for masculine beauty, his private secretary later admitted.

Postcard of the Maharaja of Chhatarpur, c. 1920 (Private collection)



A follower of ancient Greece, the Maharaja even dreamed of building his own Parthenon and requiring his subjects to wear togas. Eventually he settled for creating an all-male troupe of performers, teenagers who danced, played music, and put on plays, Aldrich writes. They sometimes seemed to render other services as well.

A fondness for teenagers today would bring disgrace or prison. But customs change. And, as Aldrich points out, his book includes spies and gangsters among poets and princes. Gays, he writes, do not always follow the straight path. There are homosexual fraudsters, thieves, bandits and serial killers.

Like Ronnie Kray.

Along with his two brothers (including his twin, Reggie), Kray went from a brief career as a boxer to a long career as a thief, arsonist and extortionist. By the time of the 1960s in London, he was the head of his own crime family dubbed The Firm and the owner of a nightclub full of celebrities.

He was also busy picking up men. He liked boys, preferably with long eyelashes and a certain melting look around his eyes, notes a biographer of Kray.

But Ronnie Kray was also a paranoid schizophrenic with a stinging temper. At a bar in 1966, a rival mobster made the mistake of calling Kray a fat bastard. Kray shot him on the spot. The Krays and their gang would eventually be convicted of multiple murders, with Ronnie and Reggie being sentenced to life imprisonment. Ronnie spent most of his time in a felony hospital.

A less dramatic but more fantastic criminal was Shi Pei Pu. Actor, Chinese opera singer and translator, Shi met Bernard Boursicot, an employee of the French Embassy, ​​at a party in Beijing in 1964. Shi told Boursicot that because his parents wanted a boy, they raised as such even though he was, in fact, a woman. . They started meeting in dark rooms for half-dressed sex.

Then, apparently at Shis’ request, Boursicot began stealing secret documents.

Both were eventually convicted of espionage and sentenced to six years. When French prison authorities revealed that Shi was, in fact, anatomically male, Boursicot attempted suicide. After their release, the men went their separate ways, though their bizarre romance later inspired the play, M. Butterfly, and demonstrates, Aldrich writes, the unfathomable depths of human desire.

But most of the people featured here have led far more admirable lives.

Like Harvey Milk, the San Francisco activist and pioneering politician who fought for everything from gay rights to an anti-pooper ordinance, and was murdered by a right-wing colleague in 1977. And Del Martin, another San Franciscan, who in 1955 co-founded one of the first lesbian rights groups, the Daughters of Bilitis. More than 50 years later, Martin and his lifelong partner were finally able to legally marry.

Not surprisingly, Aldrich notes, many LBGQT+ people have found refuge in the arts. Surprisingly, Aldrich doesn’t include any famous actors in his book. But there is room here for the great dance impresario Sergei Diaghilev. And the French painter Rosa Bonheur, the first female artist to receive the Legion of Honor.

Aldrich is also careful to save room for two great gay writers, Walt Whitman and Oscar Wilde.

Walt Whitman, c. 1860. (I Brady-Handy Photograph Collection/Library of Congress, Washington, DC)

Whitman was undoubtedly the luckier of the two. Although he loved men, he had such resonance in American culture that he became a national hero, writes Aldrich, the Poet of Nations. It may also be because, Aldrich notes, the more conservative of his admirers carefully misrepresented the sexual passages in his writings and silenced his homosexuality by naming the streets, schools and other public institutions after him. memory.

Wilde was one of Whitman’s most famous fans; after meeting him in 1882, the Irishman proclaimed the New York native strong, true and perfectly sane: the closest approach to Greek we have yet had in modern times. He is probably terribly misunderstood.

Unfortunately for him, Wilde was completely understood. Although he is married with two young sons, the novelist and playwright has had an entirely separate semi-public life as a gay man, finding love with brutal workers and posh aristocrats. When, in 1895, the titled father of one of Wildes’ lovers denounced him as a homosexual, Wildes’ disastrous response was to press charges.

He not only lost but was charged with sodomy, which resulted in two years in prison for hard labor. Wilde died, in poverty and exile, three years after his release.

During his second trial, Wilde defended his affection for young men. It’s beautiful, it’s good, he insisted. There is nothing abnormal about that. But due to society’s ignorance, he lamented that he has become the love that dare not speak his name.

Today, with their book bans and “don’t say gay” program rules, many people want the LGBTQ+ community to return to that life of silence.

Next month, Gay Pride marchers will be sure to give their answer.