‘SWAT’ canceled at CBS after 6 seasons – The Hollywood Reporter

CBS cancels its detective series CRUSH after six seasons. The show, an update of the 1970s cop show that stars Shemar Moore as LAPD Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, will air its final episode on May 19. CRUSH is a Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios co-production. “For six seasons, the incredible talents of CRUSH the cast led by Shemar Moore, writers, producers and team led by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us gripping, action-packed episodes that also tackled important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime programming,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our devoted fans who have listened to us every week.” Ratings are not to blame CRUSH’s ending: The series actually increased its total viewership over the past season, averaging 6.82 million viewers over seven days (per Nielsen) compared to 6.41 million in 2021-22. Its rating for adults 18-49 dropped slightly from 0.8 to 0.67, but it still ranks among the top 20 dramas on ad-supported television. Rather, it’s the current economics of the TV industry, in which networks and streamers prioritize full ownership of their series, as Ryan noted at The Hollywood Reporters Top 5 TVs podcast in March. “Right now it’s in the air if CRUSH will be picked up for a seventh season, and it has nothing to do with the ratings,” he said. “You would never see this situation 15 years ago. … There’s no reason the show shouldn’t be picked up except that the economics of the business are changing. Whether or not CBS and Sony will find a way to make a season seven work economically.” CRUSH also stars Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit and Rochelle Aytes. Ryan and Thomas developed the series; Ryan produces with Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman and Paul Bernard. Keep track of all broadcast renewals and cancellations with THR’network dashboard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/swat-canceled-cbs-6-seasons-1235481268/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos