Aerosmith Farewell Tour to St. Louis, Kansas City This Fall

Bittersweet emotion: Aerosmith, one of America’s most complicated and charismatic rock ‘n’ roll bands, has announced a four-month farewell tour, from September to January 2024. The Peace Out Tour , as it’s called, will feature fellow hard-luck hard-rockers The Black Crowes, Fork signaled. Missouri fans will have at least two last chances to see the band: October 26 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and November 16 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Operating in some form or fashion since 1970, the Boston-formed band features Steven Tyler’s haunting moan and Joe Perry’s inventive guitar thumps, backing them with a serious blues-rock rhythm section. For at least its first four decades, the band found what it took to make their way into the limelight. In the 70s, Aerosmith established itself with iconic tracks like “Dream On”, “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way”. The band’s first comeback came in the late ’80s with back-to-back hits: 1987’s “Permanent Vacation” and 1989’s “Pump.” ’90s kids rediscovered the band with 1993’s “Get a Grip,” featuring stellar tracks like “Cryin,” one of Perry’s all-time solos on “Livin’ on the Edge,” and a trio of videos featuring Alicia Silverstone that have dominated MTV. Aerosmith’s last major record, “Just Push Play,” landed in 2001, going platinum. The group has won four Grammy Awards and 10 MTV Video Music Awards. Aerosmith always seems to be riding a pendulum between stratospheric highs and cavernous lows. Addiction and bruised egos have led to earlier downturns, while its members’ relationships with one another have amounted to a big frayed edge for most of the past 15 years. The Peace Out broadcasts were announced in the context of a sexual abuse lawsuit recently filed against Tyler. The leader is accused of manipulating and assaulting an underage woman in the early 1970s and assuming guardianship of her in order to get her across state lines. The singer and former “American Idol” judge built his defense on the plaintiff’s “presumed consent” and “that he at least had qualified immunity as her former guardian.” according to a Deadline report. Listeners who want to say goodbye to the band and feel comfortable seeing them at this time in the band’s and Tyler’s life can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster beginning Friday. Aarik Danielsen is the Features and Culture Editor for Tribune. Contact him at [email protected] or by calling 573-815-1731.

