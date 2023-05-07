Entertainment
Stars Who Brought the Fashion Game — Transcontinental Times
INDIA:Bollywood is very well known for its fashion game. The global leader in glamor has brought a revolution to the fashion world, and some glitzy city divas have become iconic trendsetters.
The following icons have been in the spotlight for a very long time now. They managed to inspire the public about the top notch fashion game and somehow define fashion in Bollywood.
Bollywood stars who left a mark on the fashion world
– Advertisement –
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Bollywood’s quintessential beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is another name for enchantress. The beauty pageant winner represented India on the global platform. The much-loved actress has been mesmerizing audiences with her looks for decades. Talking about her fashion sense, the royal queen has made a fashion statement in each of her movies. The Global Brand Ambassador is the epitome of beauty and fashion.
– Advertisement –
kareena kapoor khan
Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who created a cult following in the fashion world, redefined glamor and beauty. The way she talks and holds herself can take anyone’s breath away. Kareena’s iconic movies like Jab we met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has proven herself an OG actress. The fashionable star has not neglected anything in the field of fashion.
– Advertisement –
Deepika Padukone
The athlete, model-turned-actress is enchantingly beautiful, endowed with an extraordinary height that gives her a perfect posture. The talented actress is the perfect definition of beauty with brains. She pulls off every outfit, costume and dress effortlessly. The royal queen kills every fashion statement and leaves her mark on it. Ruling the hearts of many young men, the Bajirao Mastani star has brought the legacy of royalty in simplicity.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor is a self-proclaimed fashionista, Anil Kapoor’s daughter is nothing short of a princess. She has been featured in various magazines for her dresses and accessories. The I Hate Love Stories actress mostly tours foreign lands to shop for new clothes. Recently, Kapoor has been one of the faces of the Bulgari campaign. The actress is married to a businessman and is now based in London.
Katrina Kaif
The one actress who’s ever skipped the heartbeat of young boys, Katrina Kaif, is a true definition of classic beauty. The actress now owns her beauty brand Kay Beauty, which has proven to be a successful business. The actress has made her mark in Bollywood with her innocence and charm. She focuses on slightly nuanced nude makeup.
Also Read: BTS Fashion and Style: How the Groups’ Wardrobe Reflects Their Music and Identity
|
Sources
2/ https://www.transcontinentaltimes.com/top-5-fashion-icons-bollywood-stars/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stars Who Brought the Fashion Game — Transcontinental Times
- Upside potential ahead for Omani stock market I Times of Oman
- Google’s Pixel Buds Pro drop to record low price of $145
- International Crown: United States beats England as Sweden, Australia and Thailand advance to semi-finals | Golf News
- Ukraine shoots down Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
- Aerosmith Farewell Tour to St. Louis, Kansas City This Fall
- MacLellan Seeking Youth, Veterans Balance In Capitals Next Head Coach
- Fashion at the coronation of King Charles III: what the guests wore
- Hate passwords?You’re in luck – Google is putting them aside
- Kings from all over the world gathered for the coronation of King Charles III. Here’s who took part.
- Carlos III is the head of state of 14 countries, but for how long?
- The world reacts to Donald Trump’s insane statement about Joe Biden