Stars Who Brought the Fashion Game — Transcontinental Times

INDIA:Bollywood is very well known for its fashion game. The global leader in glamor has brought a revolution to the fashion world, and some glitzy city divas have become iconic trendsetters.

The following icons have been in the spotlight for a very long time now. They managed to inspire the public about the top notch fashion game and somehow define fashion in Bollywood.

Bollywood stars who left a mark on the fashion world

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photo credit: Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Bollywood’s quintessential beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is another name for enchantress. The beauty pageant winner represented India on the global platform. The much-loved actress has been mesmerizing audiences with her looks for decades. Talking about her fashion sense, the royal queen has made a fashion statement in each of her movies. The Global Brand Ambassador is the epitome of beauty and fashion.

kareena kapoor khan

Photo credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who created a cult following in the fashion world, redefined glamor and beauty. The way she talks and holds herself can take anyone’s breath away. Kareena’s iconic movies like Jab we met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has proven herself an OG actress. The fashionable star has not neglected anything in the field of fashion.

Deepika Padukone

Photo credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone

The athlete, model-turned-actress is enchantingly beautiful, endowed with an extraordinary height that gives her a perfect posture. The talented actress is the perfect definition of beauty with brains. She pulls off every outfit, costume and dress effortlessly. The royal queen kills every fashion statement and leaves her mark on it. Ruling the hearts of many young men, the Bajirao Mastani star has brought the legacy of royalty in simplicity.

Sonam Kapoor

Anand Ahuja (left) and Sonam Kapoor (right). Photo credit: Instagram/sonamkapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a self-proclaimed fashionista, Anil Kapoor’s daughter is nothing short of a princess. She has been featured in various magazines for her dresses and accessories. The I Hate Love Stories actress mostly tours foreign lands to shop for new clothes. Recently, Kapoor has been one of the faces of the Bulgari campaign. The actress is married to a businessman and is now based in London.

Katrina Kaif

Photo credit: Instagram/katrinakaif

The one actress who’s ever skipped the heartbeat of young boys, Katrina Kaif, is a true definition of classic beauty. The actress now owns her beauty brand Kay Beauty, which has proven to be a successful business. The actress has made her mark in Bollywood with her innocence and charm. She focuses on slightly nuanced nude makeup.

