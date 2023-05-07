Baseball Splits with UT Martin on Alumni Weekend

Next game: University of Tennessee at Martin 05/07/2023 | 1:00 p.m. Can. 07 (Sunday) / 1:00 p.m. University of Tennessee at Martin History

ST. CHARLES, Mo. —The Lindenwood baseball team (10-37, 6-11 OVC) picked up a 13-12 victory on Saturday, before losing 7-5 to UT Martin (16-31, 10-10 OVC) at the Lou Brock Sports Complex. Lindenwood honored its alumni, as former players recognized the head coach Doug Bletcher who is in his final season of training.

FIRST GAME

First-year student Easton Rakers (2-2) earned the bullpen victory, as the right-hander went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, allowing one walk and striking out three. Second year Bennett Stice also pitched well, going a blank inning while allowing a hit, stepping none and striking out two on strikes.

Senior Joe Copeland led the way offensively for the Lions, going 3 for 6 in the baseball game with one home run and six RBIs. Junior Colin Shea also had an outstanding performance on the flat, going 5 for 6 with a double and an RBI. Second year Marcus Heusohn also contributed, going 3 for 6 for Lindenwood with a double and two RBIs.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN

The Lions have scored in seven different innings on their way to victory. Lindenwood broke a 12-12 tie in the 12th inning, walking away. The Lions scored two of their three-pointers on a Copeland two-run single. Junior by Logan Stevens The one-out RBI double was the winner of the game that ended on Saturday. The game started on Friday, but was postponed due to a turf problem.

PLAY NOTES

Shea had five hits on the day for Lindenwood.

Copeland drove in six runs for Lindenwood.

Every Lindenwoodstarter reached base safely in victory.

Lindenwood’s most notable inning was the eighth, when she pushed away three runs.

Six Lions had several hits in the ball game.

The Lions had a total of 22 hits.

The Lions beat the Skyhawks to a 22-17 clip.

Lindenwood went 11 for 21 (.524) with runners in scoring position.

The Lions had three hits for four at bat with the bases loaded.

The Lindenwood pitchers faced 55 UT Martin batters in the game, allowing 15 ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out 11.

The Lions walked four from UT Martin’s pitcher.

Copeland led the Lions at the plate, going 3 for 6 with a home run and six RBIs.

SECOND GAME

Shea led the way offensively for the Lions, going 2 for 4 in the ball game with a triple. Heusohn also compiled a standout performance on the flat, going 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI. Second year Dawson Hokouf also contributed, going 3 for 5 for Lindenwood.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN

The Lions were trailing 1-0 in the second inning when they scored on the board for the first time. Shea came on to score the only run of the inning for Lindenwood and put them on the board.

The game remained tied until the sixth inning, when the Lions started on offense again. Lindenwood had two points in the frame, which put the Lions up 3-1.

Lindenwood’s lead was gone once the eighth inning came around and turned into a 6-3 UT Martin advantage, when the Lions cut that deficit to 6-5. The Lions scored twice, with a run on Heusohn’s single. The Lions couldn’t come close as UT Martin added a point to their tally on their way to a 7-5 final.

PLAY NOTES

Hokuf led the Lions, collecting three hits in the ball game.

Every Lions starter reached base safely in defeat.

Lindenwood’s most notable inning was the eighth, when she pushed away two runs.

Lindenwood left 10 runners stranded on base in the loss.

Lindenwood went 4 for 13 (.308) with runners in scoring position.

The Lindenwood pitchers faced 41 UT Martin batters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out seven.

Shea led the Lions to the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple.

FOLLOWING

Lindenwood and UT Martin will wrap up the series on Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. start at the Lou Brock Sports Complex in St. Charles, Mo.