Entertainment
Baseball Splits with UT Martin on Alumni Weekend
ST. CHARLES, Mo. —The Lindenwood baseball team (10-37, 6-11 OVC) picked up a 13-12 victory on Saturday, before losing 7-5 to UT Martin (16-31, 10-10 OVC) at the Lou Brock Sports Complex. Lindenwood honored its alumni, as former players recognized the head coach Doug Bletcher who is in his final season of training.
FIRST GAME
First-year student Easton Rakers (2-2) earned the bullpen victory, as the right-hander went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, allowing one walk and striking out three. Second year Bennett Stice also pitched well, going a blank inning while allowing a hit, stepping none and striking out two on strikes.
Senior Joe Copeland led the way offensively for the Lions, going 3 for 6 in the baseball game with one home run and six RBIs. Junior Colin Shea also had an outstanding performance on the flat, going 5 for 6 with a double and an RBI. Second year Marcus Heusohn also contributed, going 3 for 6 for Lindenwood with a double and two RBIs.
HOW DID IT HAPPEN
The Lions have scored in seven different innings on their way to victory. Lindenwood broke a 12-12 tie in the 12th inning, walking away. The Lions scored two of their three-pointers on a Copeland two-run single. Junior by Logan Stevens The one-out RBI double was the winner of the game that ended on Saturday. The game started on Friday, but was postponed due to a turf problem.
PLAY NOTES
Shea had five hits on the day for Lindenwood.
Copeland drove in six runs for Lindenwood.
Every Lindenwoodstarter reached base safely in victory.
Lindenwood’s most notable inning was the eighth, when she pushed away three runs.
Six Lions had several hits in the ball game.
The Lions had a total of 22 hits.
The Lions beat the Skyhawks to a 22-17 clip.
Lindenwood went 11 for 21 (.524) with runners in scoring position.
The Lions had three hits for four at bat with the bases loaded.
The Lindenwood pitchers faced 55 UT Martin batters in the game, allowing 15 ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out 11.
The Lions walked four from UT Martin’s pitcher.
Copeland led the Lions at the plate, going 3 for 6 with a home run and six RBIs.
SECOND GAME
Shea led the way offensively for the Lions, going 2 for 4 in the ball game with a triple. Heusohn also compiled a standout performance on the flat, going 2 for 4 with a walk and an RBI. Second year Dawson Hokouf also contributed, going 3 for 5 for Lindenwood.
HOW DID IT HAPPEN
The Lions were trailing 1-0 in the second inning when they scored on the board for the first time. Shea came on to score the only run of the inning for Lindenwood and put them on the board.
The game remained tied until the sixth inning, when the Lions started on offense again. Lindenwood had two points in the frame, which put the Lions up 3-1.
Lindenwood’s lead was gone once the eighth inning came around and turned into a 6-3 UT Martin advantage, when the Lions cut that deficit to 6-5. The Lions scored twice, with a run on Heusohn’s single. The Lions couldn’t come close as UT Martin added a point to their tally on their way to a 7-5 final.
PLAY NOTES
Hokuf led the Lions, collecting three hits in the ball game.
Every Lions starter reached base safely in defeat.
Lindenwood’s most notable inning was the eighth, when she pushed away two runs.
Lindenwood left 10 runners stranded on base in the loss.
Lindenwood went 4 for 13 (.308) with runners in scoring position.
The Lindenwood pitchers faced 41 UT Martin batters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out seven.
Shea led the Lions to the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple.
FOLLOWING
Lindenwood and UT Martin will wrap up the series on Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. start at the Lou Brock Sports Complex in St. Charles, Mo.
|
Sources
2/ https://lindenwoodlions.com/news/2023/5/6/baseball-lindenwood-mo-rallies-from-late-deficit-walks-off-ut-martin-13-12-in-12-innings.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jill Biden and Melania Trump go viral in blue at King Charles coronation – Footwear News
- Baseball Splits with UT Martin on Alumni Weekend
- Google Pixel 7a: New leak reveals Pixel Buds pre-order bonus for new mid-range smartphone
- Invites Jokowi to see the streets of Lampung with Erick Thohir, Zulhas admits to being embarrassed
- Prince Harry Confirmed Fast UK Departure During Coronation
- Hollywood strikes inflamed by claim that AI could do writers’ jobs
- Softball splits with Akron, earns spot in MAC tournament
- Turn fashion images into stunning photorealistic videos with the AI framework DreamPose
- Stock Market Today: Apple Juice Rally Ends Killer Week | Economic news
- Google gets cheeky and annoying with ads in Gmail’s inbox
- The woman shakes hands with King Charles as he greets the crowd
- Watch All Released Portions of Trump’s Deposition in the E. Jean Carroll Case