Newton Minow, Former FCC Chief Who Dubbed TV ‘Wasteland’, Dies | Entertainment

CHICAGO (AP) Newton N. Minow, who as head of the Federal Communications Commission in the early 1960s proclaimed network television to be a “vast wasteland,” died Saturday. He was 97 years old.
Minow, who received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, died Saturday at his home surrounded by loved ones, his daughter, Nell Minow, said.
He wanted to be home, she told The Associated Press. He had a good life.
Although Minow remained in the FCC position for only two years, he left a permanent mark on the broadcasting industry through government measures to promote satellite communications, passage of legislation making mandatory UHF reception on televisions and in its outspoken defense of quality on television.
“My faith is in the belief that this country needs and can support many voices from television and that the more voices we hear, the better off we will be, the richer we will be, the freer we will be,” Minow said. “After all, the airways belong to the people.”
Minow was appointed head of the FCC by President John F. Kennedy in early 1961. He had first come to know the Kennedys in the 1950s as an aide to Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson, the Democratic nominee to the presidency in 1952 and 1956.
Minow issued his famous challenge to television executives on May 9, 1961, in a speech to the National Association of Broadcasters, urging them to sit down and watch their station for an entire day, “without a book, magazine, newspaper , profit-and-loss sheet or scoring book to distract you.”
“I can assure you that you will observe a vast desert,” he told them. “You will see a procession of game shows, formulaic comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, chaos, violence, sadism, murder, western bad guys, western good men, private detectives , gangsters, more violence and cartoons. And, endless, screaming, cajoling and offensive commercials.”
As he spoke, the three networks were pretty much all most viewers had to choose from. Pay TV was barely in the planning stages, PBS and “Sesame Street” were several years away, and HBO and niche channels such as Animal Planet were far into the future.
The speech caused a sensation. “Vast wasteland” has become a slogan. Jimmy Durante opened an NBC special saying, “The next hour will be about improving the quality of television. … At least, Newt, we’re trying.”
Minow became the first government official to receive a George Foster Peabody Award for Excellence in Broadcasting. New York Times critic Jack Gould (himself a Peabody winner) wrote, “Finally, there’s a man in Washington who offers to champion the television public’s interests and doesn’t hesitate to ruffle the most august feathers in the industry. some broadcasters were trying to find dark explanations for Mr. Minow’s attitude. In this case, the viewer can perhaps be of some help; Mr. Minow watched television.
CBS President Frank Stanton strongly disagreed, calling Minow’s comments a “sensational and oversimplified approach” that could lead to misguided reforms “on the grounds that any change is a change for the better”.
For the critique of his speech, Minow said he does not support censorship, preferring exhortation and measures to expand public choices. But he also said a broadcast license was a “huge giveaway” from the government that entailed a responsibility to the public.
His daughter, Nell Minow, told The Associated Press in 2011 that her father loved television and wished he was remembered for championing the public interest in television programming, rather than a few words in his speech. much wider.
Her No. 1 goal was to give people choice, she said.
Among the new laws during his tenure was the All-Channel Receiver Act 1962, which required television sets to pick up UHF broadcasts as well as VHF broadcasts, which opened up TV channels numbered above 13 for widespread viewing. . Congress also passed a bill providing funds for educational television and measures to promote communications satellites.
In a September 2006 interview on National Public Radio, Minow recalled telling Kennedy that such satellites were “more important than sending a man into space. … Communications satellites will send ideas into space. space, and ideas live longer than people.” On July 10, 1962, Minow was one of the officials making statements on the first live transatlantic television program, a demonstration of AT&T’s Telstar satellite.
Children’s programming was of particular interest to Minow, a father of three, who told broadcasters that the few good children’s shows were “drowned in massive doses of cartoons, violence and more violence. … Probe your consciences and see if you cannot offer more to your young beneficiaries whose future you guide for so many hours every day.”
Minow resigned in May 1963 to become executive vice president and general counsel of Encyclopedia Britannica Inc. in Chicago.
Nell Minow said her father was also instrumental in televising presidential debates, beginning with Kennedy and Richard N. Nixon, after watching Stevenson struggle to use the new medium during his 1956 presidential run.
Minow was appalled by … the whole charade of creating images on television, said Craig Allen, a professor of mass communication at Arizona State University who wrote a book about Minow in 2001.
In 1965 Minow returned to his law firm in Chicago and later served on the board of directors of PBS, CBS Inc., and the advertising company Foote Cone & Belding Communications Inc. He served as Director of the Annenberg Program Washington in Communication Policy Studies from Northwestern University. .
He also gave Barack Obama a summer job at the law firm, where the future president met his wife, Michelle Robinson. Minow was also an early supporter of Obama when the then-Illinois senator considered running for president, Nell Minow said.
Television is one of the most important advances of our century “and yet, as a nation, we pay no attention to it,” Minow said in a 1991 interview with The Associated Press.
He continued to push for reforms such as free airtime for political ads and more quality programming while praising the progress of diversity on American television.
“In 1961, I was worried that my children weren’t getting much out of television. But in 1991, I’m worried that my grandchildren would be really hurt by it,” he said.
