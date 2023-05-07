Reddit thinks Aishwarya Rai would have nailed the role of Deepika Padukones Padmaavat





In a 2018 interview, Deepika Padukone was asked to name an actor who could have played Padmavati in her period drama Padmaavat. Deepika said then that no one could have handled the role better than her. On Friday, Deepikas’ video of her old interview was shared on Reddit, where many debated which actor could have played the role if not Deepika. One name that kept coming up was Aishwarya Rai. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singhand Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, Padmaavat was based on a 16th century poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The period drama has won numerous awards, including a few National Film Awards. In the old clip shared on Reddit, actor-host Neha Dhupia asked Deepika, if you weren’t playing Padmavati, who could handle that role well enough? Pat came Deepikas to answer, Nobody. Deepika and golfer-sister Anisha Padukone were guests on a 2018 episode of BFFs with Vogue hosted by Neha Dhupia. After the clip was shared on Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip along with the caption, Do you agree with her? many intervened. Some were convinced that Aishwarya Rai would be a perfect fit for the role. The character shouts Aishwarya Rai! Considering beauty was a plot point and the way Ash behaved in Jodha Akbar and PS, I’d say Ash would have passed, said a Redditor. Another said, I just came here to bang Aish (Aishwarya Rai). She was amazing in Jodha Akbar (which is still my favorite movie). Many also shared clips and photos of Aishwarya from her older films. One of them wrote, Duh, Aishwarya Rai of course. Another wrote, Deepika Padukone was misinterpreted as Padmavati. In my opinion, Aishwarya Rai is the ideal Padmavati. Deepika looks like an athlete or a model. She doesn’t have the grace to be a royal, a queen. One person also added Priyanka Chopras’ name to the mix, writing, Aishwarya and Priyanka would have absolutely killed him. Deepika was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She is currently filming for her next one, Fighter. The action movie, also directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Deepika alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://surprisesports.com/celebrity-news/reddit-thinks-aishwarya-rai-wouldve-nailed-deepika-padukones-padmaavat-role-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos