Harry Potter Malfoy Actor Tom Felton to Star Through Sebastian’s Quest in Hogwarts Legacy





Warner Bros. Games has announced that actor Tom Felton, famous for playing Draco Malfoy on the Slytherin poster in the Harry Potter films, will participate in an upcoming event related to one of the Hogwarts Legacythe most poignant stories.

Hogwarts Legacy released last February and, despite some controversy, was generally greeted by gamers as a welcome wish fulfillment for Harry Potter fans who have always wanted to go to Hogwarts during the day and fight trolls and dark wizards at night. In the game, players encounter a variety of students from all four Hogwarts houses, including Sebastian Sallow, a Slytherin determined to cure his sister Anne of a horrific curse, regardless of the consequences. Sebastian’s Quest has been praised for its writing as players watch as the young Slytherin gradually succumbs to dark magic in the name of saving his sister. Players also have access to Unforgivable Curses while completing the storyline. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: Hogwarts Legacy Update Brings A Minor But Appreciated Change Warner Bros. Games has revealed that Draco Malfoy himself will get the chance to interact with Sebastian with a brief TikTok video showing Tom Felton sitting in the dark amid audio from Hogwarts Legacy where Sebastian Sallow gives his introduction to the player. After a chilling violin sting, Felton turns to the camera and offers a “Hello, Sebastian” in response. Then, on-screen text announces an event called “Into The Shadows With Tom Felton”. The text attached to the TikTok reads: “It’s true then. Tom Felton came to Hogwarts. Come back May 9th at 9am PT to watch.” Given the positive response to Hogwarts Legacy by players, “Into The Shadows” is likely to be a popular gaming event. After all, Felton was the most Harry Potter the fans’ introduction to Slytherin and the potential for cruelty, greed, and ultimately conflict among students whose magical upbringing is associated with bad values. It will be especially interesting to see if Felton has any idea of ​​Sebastian’s downfall or if he notices any of Draco’s own tendencies embedded in the new persona. The idea of ​​watching Felton try to master the game’s combat is also compelling, although it’s unclear how much practice he will have before the event begins. From Hogwarts Legacy allows the player to choose their house – no matter where they’re sorted – we can only assume that Felton will stay on the mark and play as Slytherin. Even so, maybe Felton won’t follow Sebastian into the darkness. Perhaps the actor is tired of being mean and will refuse to learn the Unforgivable Curses, choosing instead to warn Sebastian against going too far in his quest to rid Anne of her terrible curse. Or maybe Felton knows what the internet really wants and will immediately start spreading Avada Kedavra. as soon as he is able. Hogwarts Legacy is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X with a Switch version coming July 25. MORE: A Legacy Hogwarts Companion Paves the Way for Magical Customization in a Sequel or DLC

