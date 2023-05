Hollywood studios are trying to claim the rights to the actors’ voices

A new report suggests that some of Hollywood’s major studios are taking inspiration from the playbook of The little Mermaid‘s Sea Witch by researching ownership of the voice actors.

By The New York Times, the actors’ union known as SAG-AFTRA says its members have flagged contracts that would give studios the right to use the signer’s voice to create new performances in the future. The NY Times touts a Netflix deal that would allow the company to simulate an actor’s voice “by every technology and process known or developed in the universe in perpetuity.” CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: WGA Picket Line Attacked by Driver Leaving Universal Studios Lot The advancement of artificial intelligence software has allowed studios to simulate the voices of actors with increasing accuracy. In partnership with Lucasfilm, a Ukrainian company called Respeecher used archival recordings and an AI program to recreate the voice of James Earl Jones’ Darth Vader, which Jones aged, for Disney+. Obi Wan Kenobi series. Respeecher also used this technique to recreate the voice of a young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Boba Fett’s Book. In September 2022, it was reported that Jones had signed over her voice rights to Lucasfilm and Respeecher so the companies could continue to use her signature baritone in the future. star wars projects, including those produced after the actor’s death.

Actors union may go on strike Ownership rights to performers’ voices will likely be a topic in SAG-AFTRA’s upcoming negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) on June 7, 2023, over the terms of a new contract. If the terms of the new agreement are not settled by June 30, SAG-AFTRA could go on strike, like the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has been on strike since May 2 after the failure of negotiations with the AMPTP. . One of the issues the WGA also faces is the idea of ​​AI software reducing the number of jobs available to its members. RELATED: WGA Says Studios Refuse To Negotiate On AI-Generated Content The ongoing WGA strike is already having a significant impact on the film and television industries. One of the projects affected by the strike is that of Marvel Studios Blade film, whose stalled rewrites caused Marvel to delay production for the second time. The studio first delayed the film to September 2022, after the sudden departure of director Bassam Tariq. Blade was due to go into production under the direction of Yann Demange next month following a series of rewrites by real detectiveby Nic Pizzolatto. On the television side, projects impacted by the WGA strike include stranger things, yellow jackets, Cobra Kai and many more. Source: The New York Times

