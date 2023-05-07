10 Great One Hit Wonder Actors, According to Reddit

Some actors have long resumes, and fans could list many movies or shows they know them from…but for others, that’s a different story. Some actors, while being very good, remember only one major successful project.





Being a “hit wonder” is certainly no comment on the actor’s talents. Sometimes they’re so typified by their big, successful role that audiences just can’t see them as anything else, or they’ve been in that role so long that they’re practically synonymous with it. Whatever the reason, it is the actors who Reddit users agree to belong to the list of “one hit wonder”.

ten Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Picture via ABC

Having a show run for 19 seasons is no small feat, but what’s even more amazing is being on this show for the full duration of all those years. Ellen Pompeo indeed played the main character of Meredith Gray on Grey’s Anatomy since day one, and she’s been a driving force for the show’s success.

For better or worse, after being on the show for so long, it’s become what Ellen Pompeo is known for, and it never seemed like she was venturing into other projects, choosing rather the stability of a hit show. Editor Repellent material2333 said, “Ellen Pompeo…she’s been stuck with Grey’s for so long and never really got out of that bubble.”

9 Tom Welling – Smallville

Picture via The CW

The CWs Smallville told the story of a young Clark Kent before he was Superman, and at the center of it all was Tom Welling. He played the title role for the entire 10 seasons of the show and was certainly one of the main reasons for the show’s long-running success.

Although Tom Welling has done projects since from Smallville end in 2011, his time on Smallville still eclipses them all and is what he remains most recognized for. As a Reddit user 2Blitz writes: “He’s been around for several movies and shows, but nothing to the level of fame he had on Smallville.”

8 Rainn Wilson – The Office

where would be Office to be without Dwight, quirks and all? Rainn Wilson played the character who pissed everyone off while making audiences laugh with his delivery and unique personality, making him one of the most memorable characters in the beloved comedy.

Rainn Wilson is an incredibly talented actor who has starred in several projects outside of Office. However, none of these had quite the same success. Editor Ally4179 said, “Rainn Wilson was comedy gold in Office. Although he’s done other little things since then, I don’t think it’s been of that magnitude and success.”

7 Nina Dobrev – The Vampire Diaries

Picture via The CW

When The Vampire Diaries drawn to popularity, Nina Dobrev made her mark as the main character Elena, whom she played for 6 seasons. The hit series inspired spinoffs and made Dobrev a staple with teen drama fans.

Despite the fact that Dobrev left the show in the sixth season, expressing that she was done after all these years, that’s still what most people would recognize her for. Reddit user Business-Tourism6292 says, “For Nina Dobrev, nothing else she’s done really stands out in the same way, and I think Vampire Diaries is arguably her only real successful role.”

6 Jaleel White – Family Matters

Picture via ABC

“Did I do that?” This iconic line was on every TV in the 90s from the hit family sitcom Family matters. Jaleel White played Steve Urkel, the annoying but endearing neighbor whom audiences fell in love with.

Steve Urkel’s character of Jaleel White took on a life of its own and rocketed him to popularity. For better or worse, he was the star of the show and became a pop culture icon that everyone associates him with. Reddit user He didn’t see her commented, “Jaleel White. Urkel had his own cereal, for God’s sake.”

5 Fran Drescher – The Nanny

Picture via CBS

The outfits, the voice, the comedy… what more could you ask for in a sitcom about a young woman from Queens? Fran Drescher not only starred but also produced and premiered the popular series The nanny.

Despite the projects she’s done since the show ended in 1999, it’s hard to think of her any other way, and some fans even want her to return to the role for a sequel. Editor OneGoodRib says, “Fran is a good choice. She was in other sitcoms, but they were all terrible and didn’t last that long, and she’s been in movies that were also terrible.”

4 Michael C. Hall – Dexter

Picture via Showtime

Audiences love serial killers, and they especially loved the star killer in Dexter. Michael C. Hall played the titular character for all eight seasons of the show, as a serial killer with a double life working for the police in his day job.

Fans loved Hall as a character, but just don’t see him working as anything afterward, despite his skills and talent. Editor TvManiac5 expressed, “Michael C. Hall. His performance as Dexter was brilliant, but I don’t think I’ve seen him in anything else outside of a Harlan Coben limited series that he did well in .”

3 Jeremy Piven – Circle

This HBO comedy has garnered many accolades and fans, and many of them were directed to one of the stars, Jeremy Piven. Surroundings followed the story of an actor, his agent (played by Piven), and his friends as they take on Hollywood.

Although he’s starred in many other shows and movies, Entourage is what put Piven on the map, earned him multiple awards, and remains all that people really know him for. Reddit user LivefromNewYork95 says: “Jeremy Piven spent 2005-2010 as a lock for an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nomination for Entourage but was never nominated for any of those 3 awards for performance outside of Entourage even with a certain number of TV credits.”

2 Jeffrey Donovan – Burn Notice

Jeffrey Donavan starred in the spy series Burn notice, in which he plays a spy whose identity is “burnt”, and he must then take on different types of jobs. The series was a hit and received high praise from critics and fans.

No one can doubt Donavan’s talent, but sometimes in the entertainment industry, it’s not enough for an actor to be recognized for more than one project. As Redditor jblanc3 says, “He was in some really good stuff right after Burn Notice. I know he was in Sicario, and Clint Eastwood threw him in a couple of his movies. But yeah, he never really got to that level up. It doesn’t reflect on him at all, it’s just the dice roll that is Hollywood.”

1 Jack Gleeson – Game of Thrones

Picture via HBO

If you were to ask anyone about some of the best villains to ever be on TV, jack glesonJoffrey’s outstanding performance in Game Of Thrones is at the top of the list. Gleeson played the spoiled and sadistic young king to perfection, much to the delight and dismay of fans of the show.

Gleeson’s time on Game of Thrones is certainly what he’s most famous for, and after stepping back from the game when he left the show, it’s still all he’s truly known for. Reddit user ShadowMadness“Jack Gleeson. The man had small roles here and there and then absolutely killed it off as Joffrey in GoT before seemingly retiring from acting.”

