Trump defends Access Hollywood tape in shocking deposition video





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Donald Trump defended his infamous Go to Hollywood tape in a deposition in the E Jean Carroll case and claimed that celebrities have been getting away with inappropriate behavior for a million years. The former president is currently facing defamation and assault charges in the civil rape trial in which the magazine’s columnist claimed he assaulted her in a New York department store in the 1980s. Mr Trump, who has strongly denied the accusation, was asked about his comments on the tape in which he said that when you are a star, you can do anything to women, in October 2022. It was played to the jury in the case and made public on Friday, the day after the two sides closed their case after two weeks of testimony. The 2005 Access Hollywood video surfaced during the 2016 presidential election and in it, Mr. Trump brags about hosting Billy Bush about his treatment of women. You know, I’m automatically drawn to pretty girls, I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I’m not even waiting, Mr. Trump says on the tape. And when you’re a star, they let you do… You can do anything. Another voice on the tape is heard saying to the former president, whatever you want. And Mr. Trump then responds Grab ’em by the p***y, says Mr. Trump. You can do anything. During his deposition with Mrs. Carroll’s lawyersMr Trump played the tape and asked if that was what he said. Trump defends his comments from the Access Hollywood tape in his taped deposition: Trump: Historically, that’s been true for stars. If you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately. pic.twitter.com/FqtTVFF2oE Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) May 5, 2023 Well, historically it’s true with the stars, Mr. Trump responded. Is it true with stars that they can grab women by the pussy? The former president was questioned in response. Well, if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true, Trump said. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately, or fortunately. Mr. Trump was then asked if he considered himself a star. I think you can say yes, he accepted. Closing statements in the case are expected to begin on Monday and the jury is expected to hear the case on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-access-hollywood-trial-deposition-b2334133.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos