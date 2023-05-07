instagram: The Zeenat Network: how the veteran actor is killing the Instagram game at 71





Whenever Zeenat Aman posts something on Instagram, Usha Pisharody gets an alert on her phone. It’s a framework she has only activated for a handful of people, says the 60-year-old retired academician from Thrissur in Kerala. Pisharody remembers Aman, the 71-year-old Hindi film industry actor, as the “diva” she would see in movies in the 1970s. “Zénat [Aman] wasn’t just a glamorous celebrity to me, she looked like a real person even back then,” she recalled. Three months ago, Aman began her Instagram journey with a casual portrait shot and a one-line caption announcing her arrival on the platform. Each subsequent post from her has turned into a digital event that is being discussed on the internet. The veteran actress shares anecdotes from her film career, gives insight into her current life, talks about the people and issues that matter to her, sportily shares memes featuring her and gives insight into how and why she has landed on the ‘gram – thanks to a little help and technical support from his sons. In one of her posts, she even friendly searches most Instagram profiles, comparing them to “billboards”, while stressing that she would like hers to retain the essence of the blog and do very few sponsored posts. “clearly labelled”. . Aman has only a quarter of a million followers so far, but his Instagram account engagement rate is 16.61%, according to data collected by Qoruz, a creative technology company. The figure is three to four times what many popular celebrities order on the platform, including global pop culture icons like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston, as well as popular Indian actors from all bands. age, like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan. , Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jackie Shroff, to name a few. In absolute numbers, most of the content from these celebrities attracts more eyeballs than Aman’s because of their significantly higher subscriber counts right now. For context, engagement rate measures the percentage of your audience that engages with your content. To get the percentage, you divide the total number of likes and comments on all posts by the total number of followers someone has, then multiply the result by 100. Typically, analytics companies refine this formula for best results. Qoruz omits anomalies such as unusually viral posts when calculating the engagement rate to give a more accurate average figure. “Zeenat Aman’s current engagement rate is phenomenal,” says Aditya Gurwara, co-founder of Qoruz. “Most large accounts (with a few million followers) tend to have a 1-5% engagement rate,” he adds. “When his account hits one million, if he’s able to sustain even half that engagement rate, the absolute numbers will be impressive.” Celebrity accounts may have an unusually high engagement rate at first, but it tends to normalize over time, Gurwara notes. “It happened in the case of Jennifer Aniston and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Even their arrival on Instagram was talked about at the time,” he adds. The surprisingly high engagement rate on Aman’s account is remarkable because it doesn’t follow any of the standards that supposedly force the platform’s algorithm to push content to more people’s feeds. For example, most Instagrammers, or IGers, post static images in a reel format for better traction and add a song in the background at minimum volume to ride the trending audio wave.

