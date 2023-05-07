How will the Hollywood writers’ strike affect your favorite shows? | Culture

On Tuesday, May 2, the first Hollywood writers’ strike in 15 years began. American film and TV screenwriters have called the work stoppage a way to put pressure on major studios. Before this action was taken, the union was asking for a total annual salary increase of $429 million, while the studios were only offering a raise of about $86 million, aimed primarily at improving conditions for entry-level screenwriters. . Television is the media that would be most affected by this strike, especially if it drags on.

For now, the first programs impacted are late night shows Jimmy Fallon, Steven Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel which are already airing reruns. There will also be no new episodes of Saturday Night Live, Last week tonight with John OliverOr Real time with Bill Maher. The big channels had to postpone their new programming schedules or cancel certain shows. If the strike lasts until September 17, it could even prevent the Emmys from happening.

As for the fictional series, we will have to wait for the strike to continue to see if there will be an effect. Abbott Elementary School, for example, was set to begin its third season, but with the writers’ room closing, there may be fewer episodes next year. Before the strike began, Cobra KaiThe sixth season was being written, the production team has already announced that the episodes will be delayed. The Writers’ Room yellow jackets had only been running for a day when it was closed by the strike. Although the second season of good omens could be released this summer, writer and screenwriter Neil Gaiman has warned that the studio shouldn’t count on him doing a promotional tour if the strike is still in effect.

William Zabka, Xolo Mariduea, Mary Mouser and Ralph Macchio on ‘Cobra Kai’ COURTESY OF NETFLIX

In other cases, production is not in danger. For example, the second season of Dragon House was already written before the strike. In fact, it is expected that, throughout this month, the filming of the show will resume in Spain. The filming of the second part of Andor will also continue unchanged. new episodes of Deputy Tokyo being filmed in Japan are always on schedule, as the scripts were already prepared well in advance. The filming of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (season two) will continue without the presence of writers on set, which the production team was already prepared for. Meanwhile, the fourth season of The Mandalorian has also already been written in full.

One of the most popular series foreign thingIts started writing its fifth season last August, although Netflix has yet to confirm if it has been completed on time. The Writers Guild of America has warned that anything recorded while its unionized screenwriters are on strike must strictly adhere to the scripts already written, with not a single word changed. Other streaming platforms have thus stopped their production, for lack of being able to count on the presence of screenwriters on the set.

Free TV series, such as Grey’s Anatomy Or Ghosts, will not see their immediate broadcasts jeopardized and will manage to finish their current seasons without incident, the episodes having already been written and filmed. However, if the strike is prolonged, this could result in a forced postponement of the start of the 2023-2024 season, or the production of fewer episodes, since it is usual for the writers to start work towards the end. may. However, some of these series had already been renewed and had new episodes on the way. Those that will be affected more immediately are the daily dramas. Although they work with a time margin between episodes, if the strike lasts longer than a month, viewers may feel the consequences.

Roman Zaragoza, Richie Moriarty and Rebecca Wisocky, in the second season of “Ghosts”. Bertrand Calmeau (SCS)

That being said, The Hollywood Reporter explains why it will be more difficult for viewers to see the consequences of this strike compared to the one that took place 15 years ago. On the one hand, there are now digital platforms, with thousands of hours of permanent content and international production, that will not be affected by a US-based strike. Moreover, the strike takes place when the television season is already ending, so the strike would have to last a long time to be noticed (the 2007-2008 strike began in November, right in the middle of the season). And, with late-night talk shows already in the doldrums constituting an outdated format with declining ratings, the absence won’t do too much damage to studios, which have already prepared for this strike by stockpiling reality shows. For example, Dancing with the stars which was to air exclusively on Disney+ will also air on ABC next season.

According The Hollywood Reporter, the studios could be preparing for a strike of three or four months. This will make it difficult for the scriptwriters. However, one thing they have in their favor is that several directors and actors may also go on strike, as their contracts expire in June.