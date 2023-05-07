Hollywood-Leonardtown Optimist Club Honors Law Enforcement Officers at Law Enforcement Banquet





LEONARDTOWN, Md. The Hollywood-Leonardtown Optimist Club held its annual Law Enforcement Banquet on May 2, 2023, in recognition of eight St. Marys County law enforcement officers. The banquet was held at the Old Breton Inn in Leonardtown and was attended by approximately 100 people representing Optimist Clubs in St. Marys County, as well as law enforcement officers, supervisors, friends and family. . Pictured, left to right: Colleen Combs, President of Lexington Park/St. Maries Optimist Club; Michael Tenaglia, president of the Hollywood-Leonardtown Optimist Club; Charles Bowen, president of the Optimist Club of Mechanicsville; Judge Joseph Stanalonis, recipient of the St. Marys County Shop with a Cop Toni Long Person of the Year Award; James Long; and Bill Raddatz. Credit: Kelly Raley The Upholding the Law program is a popular program of Optimist International, which is one of the largest service club organizations in the world with 75,000 adult and youth members in 2,600 Clubs in the United States, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico and worldwide. The program aims to instill a deep respect for the law in children and recognizes law enforcement officers who respect and follow the law in their community. Those recognized at the banquet included: Corporal Holdsworth of the St. Marys County Sheriff’s Office; CFC Moncivais-Romero of the St. Marys County Correctional Division; Private Eckrich of the MD State Police’s Leonardtown Barracks; MD Department of Natural Resources Officer 1st Class Neitzel; Agent Falcon of the Public Safety Division of St. Marys College; sergeant. Shawn Bowie of NAS Pax River Police; US Coast Guard St. Inigoes MK2 Jones; and ASA Sarah Proctor of the St. Marys County States Attorney’s Office. Each winner was presented with a plaque and featured prominently in the program presented at the banquet. Respect for Law Honorees 2023 with Senator Jack Bailey. Credit: Kelly Raley Judge Joe Stanalonis also received the St. Marys Shop with a Cop Toni Long Person of the Year Award, recognizing his contribution to the Shop with a Cop program. St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall was the evening’s keynote speaker. State Senator Jack Bailey also attended and presented each recipient with a proclamation from his office. We believe it is important that children grow up with a strong belief in following the law, respecting law enforcement and doing what they can to keep the peace, said club president Michael Tenaglia. . We hope that our project with local students will contribute to this effort. The Hollywood-Leonardtown Optimist Club has participated in the Law Enforcement Banquet for five years and has been active in the community since 2018. Other programs and service projects the club participates in include Project Graduation; The Oyster Festival; and various other events that benefit the children of St. Marys County. Optimists lead positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 3671-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.og. Like that: As Loading… Related

