Who is Corey Mylchreest, aka Young King George in “Queen Charlotte”?

The very first Bridgerton spinoff introduces viewers to the brand new cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as they portray the younger versions of the royals and aristocrats that fans know and love. To play the new King George III, the prequel tapped Corey Mylchreest, a rising star who made his TV debut in another Netflix franchise. If you have already traveled queen charlotte and captivated by his performance, read on to learn more about the man behind the fictional monarch.

He grew up in England and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

The 25-year-old actor was born in London and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Theater from the famed RADA University in 2020. As a student, he starred in productions of Shakespeare. macbeth, Julius CaesarAnd Hamletand he also appeared in plays including Mysterious bruises And Tales from the Vienna Woods.

Other RADA alumni include Anthony Hopkins, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matthew Rhys, Tobias Menzes and Benedict Bridgerton himself, Luke Thompson, among others.

‘Queen Charlotte’ is her first major role.

Mylchreest made his TV debut on another Netflix series, playing Adonis in the first episode of Neil Gaiman’s fantasy series The sand man. He also has credits in two short films, with queen charlotte serving as his first regular role on the series.

In an interview with entertainment tonight, the actor talked about playing such a complex role. “It was a privilege to be able to play against George in general,” he told the outlet. “He’s a man, affliction aside, who has a wide range of behaviors, which as an actor is amazing. I think it was great not only to be able to explore his health and the pain that he experiences individually and the misery he experiences individually, but also how that affected the main narrative, which is the love story and how their love finds ways – like flowing water, escapes and keep flowing.”

(Image credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Régé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey gave him advice for his role.

In a Today (opens in a new tab) interview, Mylchreest revealed the advice he received from Bridgerton stars of seasons 1 and 2, as they handed over the Bridgerverse-heartthrob baton. He summed up Page’s advice as follows: “Anything outside of what will help you between the action and the cut doesn’t exist, and anything that will help you does. Leave that stuff come in, but everything else, let it slide you.”

Mylchreest also said he had “quite a few conversations” with Jonathan Bailey, admitting any advice would “take a long time to wrap up”.

“They are both very lovely people,” he added. “They’re also incredibly beautiful. And I’m very aware that they race differently from me.”

As for his own season, Mylchreest revealed that he considers a different actor to be Queen Charlotte’s most dashing male star.

“The real idol of this show will be Freddie Dennis, who plays Reynolds, the king’s butler,” he said. “I can’t wait for the public to fall in love with him.”

He is private about his personal life, but he mentioned his girlfriend.

In a red carpet interview with Additional (opens in a new tab), the actor subtly revealed that he has someone special in his life. When asked if he had seen Bridgerton before his role in the series, he

admitted that he had never seen global success. “It kind of slipped my mind. I don’t know how. I guess maybe I’m not the demographic,” he explained. He then added: “I was told not to watch it, to try not to imitate any of the performances. And as soon as I got the job I was like, ‘Okay, I have to stuff myself with this stuff. I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole thing.”

As for her Instagram, Mylchreest mostly posted behind-the-scenes and red carpet photos of queen charlottewith captions showing his sense of humor.