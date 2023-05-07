LOGAN Hosts A Night in Hollywood Guest Ball





SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – Her Countrywide Prom Season and Local Nonprofit LOGAN makes sure its clients experience the big occasion by hosting the A Night in Hollywood Client Ball. Since 1950, Logan has provided resources and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and prom night was no different. So previously LOGAN had a really strong recreation program, and during COVID we kind of shut it down just because of social distancing and things like that, says Kayle Sexton Leonard, Senior Director of Family and Community Supports , Studios, and Wellness at LOGAN. We brought it back; we took this time to really revamp our program and bring it back with so many good things. This is the LOGANs Wellness program’s first major event since the end of Covid, and they’ve done everything they can to make sure their guests can dance the night away. So today we were there for our prom; were really excited, Leonard said. Our wellness program just resumed in September, so this was our first really big event we had, so we were really excited today. LOGAN made it a night to remember with a red carpet, photo backdrops, drinks station and a live DJ who played all the classic school dance songs like DJ Caspers Cha Cha Slide, Village Peoples YMCA and Whitney Houstons I Wanna Dance with Somebody. We were really excited to have a ball tonight, Leonard said. Of course, we want to give our customers the experience like everyone else, so dress up, have fun, bring your friends, have a good time and dance. And this is only the beginning of the summer season of LOGAN which promises to be a playful and eventful season. We have so many programs that were delivering, Leonard said. They are designed to make all of our guests feel like everyone else, from cooking classes to basketball and open gym. You can find these programs on our website. We have a really cool summer camp starting up, and we can’t wait to kick it off in June. LOGAN would like to thank the radio B100 And AAYs Event Rental for helping them deliver this fantastic experience to their customers. We’ve already served over 100 customers since we really started, Leonard said. A Night in Hollywood Guest Ball was held at LOGANs Hanna and her friends assisted living at 51250 Hollyhock Rd, South Bend, IN 46637. For more information, click on the link at the top of this page or consult the LOGAN The Facebook page. Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

