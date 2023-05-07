5 Actors Who Could Have Starred





Wednesday has become one of the most streamed TV shows on Netflix. Based on the character of Wednesday Addams and his family, it shows Wednesday attending Nevermore Academy, where she can embrace who she really is with people like her. The series received two Golden Globe nominations, with particular praise for Jenna Ortega’s performance. Thanks to the popularity of the series, it was officially renewed for a second season with most of the main cast returning.

Although we know Ortega for her iconic performance as Wednesday Addams, there are a few other actresses who could have potentially taken on the role. The show’s creators had a specific image in mind that Ortega was a perfect fit from the start, but had they been more lenient with their Wednesday representation wishes, we very well could have seen someone else take on the job. role. Here are 5 actors almost cast in the titular role on Wednesday. VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Daphne Keen 20th century fox Known for her outstanding performance as Laura in Logan, Daphne Keen is an English-Spanish actor who has already made a great impression on audiences around the world. Keen’s performance in Logan stuck alongside award-winning actors, like Sir Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman, proving her acting talent capable of performing under a lot of pressure. Her relaxed face alone makes her a great candidate, as well as her Spanish origins, which the creators were keen to include in Wednesday. Related: Wednesday’s Cast & Character Guide camila mendes netflix camila mendes first appeared through the Netflix original series Riverdale. She then starred in a number of television series, making her a potential candidate to star on Wednesday. Her appearance and her Latin origins made her a very strong actress who was considered for the role. His sarcastic nature reportedly brought something unique to Wednesday’s character along with a deadly deadpan expression. All of these things combined make Mendes a strong contender for Wednesday’s role. Maisie Williams HBO Entertainment Maisie Williams became world famous after her performance as Arya Stark on HBO Game Of Thrones. Arya is well known for her courage and resilience, being a fighter in every sense of the word. Wednesday’s character shares some of these characteristics, albeit in a different way. Williams has her own distinct style, which shows that she could easily pull off the Wednesday look with her own unique style. She would have brought a whole new vibe to Wednesday, and it would have been interesting to see her take on the role. Related: Jenna Ortega Has Rejected Wednesday’s Role Multiple Times Bella Ramsey HBO Thanks to The last of us, Bella Ramsey became a superstar, with particular attention paid to her chemistry with Pedro Pascal. Ramsey’s portrayal of Ellie has been praised left and right, doing the beloved video game character justice with her flawless casting and performance. Seeing Ramsey play Wednesday would have been quite different from Ortega, perhaps with more snark than ever before in any portrayal of the Addams Family character. Adelaide Kane CBS Television Studios Adelaide Kane starred in Reign And Teen Wolf, taking on heavy drama throughout her career from a diverse filmography. Although Kane is over 30, his youthful appearance and general expression give him the right look for Wednesday. Due to her age, Kane would likely never have been cast in the role; however, given the opportunity, she could have portrayed Wednesday in her own dramatic way. In an alternate universe where an adult Wednesday is needed, Kane could easily take on the role.

