Daily horoscope for May 07, 2023: Strengthen collaboration and teamwork





A look at the free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 07, 2023 Birthday today (05/07/23). Invent, coordinate and make dreams come true this year. Strengthen collaboration and teamwork to grow. A productive spring organization behind the scenes sets the plan. Adjusting to the changes of summer with your partner energizes the work, health, and fitness of fall. Dress for success next winter. Build support structures for inspiring possibilities. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a 7 Fill your house with love, with Venus in Cancer for over a month. Focus on home and family. Beautify and improve your spaces. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is an 8 Strengthen basic structural elements. You are particularly bright with Venus in Cancer. Write, create and express your creativity. Sharpening and polishing a good story. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 9 Enter your zone of productive flow. The next month-long phase brings new benefits, with Venus in Cancer. It’s easier to make money. Save money. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is an 8 Your luck in love improves dramatically, with Venus in your sign for just over a month. You are particularly charming and attractive. Follow your heart. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 7 Discover the beauty in the silence between the notes. Investigate curious mysteries and wonders. Creativity flourishes in peaceful intimacy, with Venus in Cancer for a month. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is an 8 you are particularly popular, with Venus in Cancer. Group activities are going well for the next month. Go out in public. Social activities benefit your career. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is an 8 Passion and purpose can open doors. Take creative vision into your own hands, with Venus in Cancer. Create works of beauty and your professional status rises. Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today is an 8th call to travel, adventure, and exploration, with Venus in Cancer. Expand your horizons. Traveling becomes easier for a month. Investigate something fascinating. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is an 8 Discover creative ways to increase shared assets and resources. Venus enters Cancer for a lucrative and collaborative month-long phase. Collect the bounty together. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is a 9-partner flower, with Venus in Cancer. Count on support. Connect on a deeper level. Love feeds your spirit. Express yours and it grows. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is an 8 Teamwork works wonders. Your health, fitness, and work flourish with Venus in Cancer for a month. Make your heart beat. Savor the fresh air and sunshine. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 9 Love is your secret ingredient in the next month. Bend it into everything. Flower of creativity, passion and romance, with Venus in Cancer. Savor the beauty. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

