Hollywood: why Hollywood seems to have a problem with ChatGPT and AI





Generative AI has captured the imagination of almost every tech company. ChatGPT was the standard bearer, but now there seems to be a race to integrate AI and use it in the most efficient way. There has been the underlying fear that generative AI will end up killing a lot of jobs and has people worried. Hollywood writers are a group that worries not about job cuts, but about the impact of AI on their incomes. The Writers Guild of America is currently at war with Hollywood studios and production houses demanding better working conditions. One of the many issues is the use of generative AI, according to a report from Engadget. His only words and words are WGA member and writer C Robert Cargill said in a tweet: “The immediate fear of AI is not that we writers will see our work replaced by artificially generated content. He added that it’s that we’ll be underpaid to rewrite this trash into something we could have done better from the start. This is what the WGA opposes and the studios want.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, according to Engadget, released a statement stating that the best stories are original, insightful and often come from people’s own experiences. AI raises difficult and important creative and legal questions for everyone.

In the statement, AMPTP said it wants writers to use the technology as part of their creative process, but without changing how credits are determined, which is complicated given that the material of IA cannot be copyrighted.

This is a worrying sign for writers, as generative AI can create either form of content in a jiffy. Arguments can be made about the quality of the content, but it can get the job done, so to speak. The AMPTP in the statement said any type of AI-generated material would not be eligible for writing credit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/why-hollywood-seems-to-have-a-chatgpt-and-ai-problem/articleshow/100046683.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos