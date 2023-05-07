Entertainment
Richard Dreyfuss rages against Hollywood’s inclusion standards and sparks controversy | Hollywood
Richard Dreyfuss, the iconic actor known for his roles in classic Hollywood films like ‘Jaws’ and ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’, has taken a strong stance against Hollywood’s new standards of inclusion, calling them ” condescending” and “unthinking”. In a recent interview with PBS “Firing Line,” Dreyfuss expressed strong disapproval of the new diversity and inclusion guidelines that will be implemented at the Oscars starting next year.
The new guidelines require any film vying for a “Best Picture” Oscar to meet specific inclusion standards. Films must have a certain percentage of actors or crew from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups. When asked his opinion on the new guidelines, Dreyfuss didn’t hesitate, saying, “They make me vomit.”
Dreyfuss argued that cinema is an art form and a form of commerce, and that no one should tell artists what to do in terms of the latest moral ideas. He asserted that such guidelines stifle creativity and risk and do not let life be life. He further stated that he does not believe that any group in today’s society should be given special treatment, adding that the new norms are condescending and treat people like children.
Defending his point, Dreyfuss referred to Hollywood legend Lawrence Oliviers’ “Blackface” rendition of Shakespeare’s “Othello” in 1968, calling it a brilliant performance. He wondered if he would ever get the chance to play a black man and if someone who isn’t Jewish should play the “Merchant of Venice.” He emphasized that art is art and we should not let such guidelines affect it.
Dreyfuss also disagreed that America’s history of slavery and racism justifies making “blackface” a taboo, calling it condescending and thoughtless. He said it assumes we’re too fragile to have our feelings hurt and don’t know how to stand up to bullies.
Read also | Writers’ strike escalates over studios’ refusal to regulate AI use
Dreyfuss’ comments have sparked debate and controversy, with some supporting his position and others blaming him for being out of touch with current societal values. It remains to be seen if Hollywood will take action on his statements, but for now, Dreyfuss is sticking to his beliefs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/richard-dreyfuss-declares-hollywood-inclusion-standards-make-him-vomit-stirs-up-controversy-101683436645232.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Richard Dreyfuss rages against Hollywood’s inclusion standards and sparks controversy | Hollywood
- Google Play now shows ads and events in your search history
- 3 Calgary hospitals without surgical support staff in spots this weekend
- Prime Minister Modi to hold road show in Bangalore today as Congress demands EC action against him
- Hollywood: why Hollywood seems to have a problem with ChatGPT and AI
- UND men’s hockey, Grand Forks community experiences sled hockey at Hockey for Hope fundraiser – Grand Forks Herald
- Queen Camilla carries Bruce Oldfield to KingCharles coronation – WWD
- City prepares for busy construction season in downtown Regina
- Magnitude 2.5 earthquake detected in Donegal
- Imran Khan’s big question to Pakistani Minister Bilawal Bhutto during a trip to India
- Censors remove poverty videos
- Crypto giant Binance reportedly faces US probe for breaching Russian sanctions