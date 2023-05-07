Richard Dreyfuss rages against Hollywood’s inclusion standards and sparks controversy | Hollywood

Richard Dreyfuss, the iconic actor known for his roles in classic Hollywood films like ‘Jaws’ and ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’, has taken a strong stance against Hollywood’s new standards of inclusion, calling them ” condescending” and “unthinking”. In a recent interview with PBS “Firing Line,” Dreyfuss expressed strong disapproval of the new diversity and inclusion guidelines that will be implemented at the Oscars starting next year. American actor Richard Dreyfuss attends the world premiere of the 1959 film “Rio Bravo” restored in 4K presented during the opening night of the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival. (AFP)

The new guidelines require any film vying for a “Best Picture” Oscar to meet specific inclusion standards. Films must have a certain percentage of actors or crew from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups. When asked his opinion on the new guidelines, Dreyfuss didn’t hesitate, saying, “They make me vomit.”

Dreyfuss argued that cinema is an art form and a form of commerce, and that no one should tell artists what to do in terms of the latest moral ideas. He asserted that such guidelines stifle creativity and risk and do not let life be life. He further stated that he does not believe that any group in today’s society should be given special treatment, adding that the new norms are condescending and treat people like children.

Defending his point, Dreyfuss referred to Hollywood legend Lawrence Oliviers’ “Blackface” rendition of Shakespeare’s “Othello” in 1968, calling it a brilliant performance. He wondered if he would ever get the chance to play a black man and if someone who isn’t Jewish should play the “Merchant of Venice.” He emphasized that art is art and we should not let such guidelines affect it.

Dreyfuss also disagreed that America’s history of slavery and racism justifies making “blackface” a taboo, calling it condescending and thoughtless. He said it assumes we’re too fragile to have our feelings hurt and don’t know how to stand up to bullies.

Dreyfuss’ comments have sparked debate and controversy, with some supporting his position and others blaming him for being out of touch with current societal values. It remains to be seen if Hollywood will take action on his statements, but for now, Dreyfuss is sticking to his beliefs.