Actor Richard Dreyfuss Criticizes Woke Hollywood’s Inclusion Standards: They Make Me Puke

Actor Richard Dreyfuss blasted Hollywood’s woke standards of inclusion during an interview this week, saying it was condescending because he treated people like they were children.

Dreyfuss, known for What About Bob?, American Graffiti, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and more, made the remarks on PBSs Firing Line with Margaret Hoover after discussing at length a variety of issues related to the decline of civic education in the United States

The topic of Hollywood’s inclusion standards came up when Hoover mentioned that starting next year, movies will have to meet new inclusion standards to be eligible for the Best Picture Oscar.

They will need to have a certain percentage of cast or crew from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, she said. What do you think of these new inclusion standards for films?

They make me vomit, replied Dreyfuss. Because it’s an art form. It’s also a form of commerce, and it makes money. But it is an art. And no one should tell me as an artist that I have to give in to the newest and most current idea of ​​what morality is. And what do we risk? Are we really in danger of hurting people’s feelings? You cannot legislate that. And you have to let life be life.

And I’m sorry, I don’t think there’s a minority or a majority in the country that needs to be satisfied like that, he continued. You know, Laurence Olivier was the last white actor to play Othello, and he did it in 1965. And he did it in blackface. And he played a black man brilliantly. Am I being told that I will never have the chance to play a black man? Do we tell someone else that if he’s not Jewish, he shouldn’t play the Merchant of Venice? Are we crazy? Don’t we know that art is art? It’s so condescending. It’s so thoughtless and treating people like children.

