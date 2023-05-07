Iron Man was the unlikely superhero who changed Hollywood forever





For so many things that had to go right to put this movie together, the casting of Tony Stark was really essential. Yes, Robert Downey Jr. got the role and yes, it became his star role. Still, it’s important to remember that RDJ was far from his career peak at the time, due to his off-screen issues. He wasn’t exactly unemployable, but he certainly wasn’t an A-list star either. But as Favreau explained to IGN in 2006, they didn’t need an A-list star: “The good thing is that these movies don’t need an expensive star; Iron Man is the star, the superhero is the star. The success of X-Men and Spider-Man without being plays led by stars reassures [executives] that the film has a commercial advantage.” Tom Cruise flirted with the role earlier, but that’s not what Favreau wanted. Sam Rockwell (who eventually played Justin Hammer in “Iron Man 2”) was also considered, but it was Downey’s screen test that changed everything. At that time, Favreau knew he had his guy. The only problem? Marvel was unconvinced and had to push very, very hard to make it happen. “It was my job as a director to show that it was the best choice creatively,” a radio interview in 2014. In the end, Favreau managed to get Downey through the bureaucracy. Talk with USA today before the release of the film, the director developed his reasoning a little: “We didn’t just want to make a safe choice. The best and worst times of Robert’s life have been in the public eye. He had to find an inner balance to overcome obstacles that went way beyond his career. It’s Tony Stark.” “I’m more diligent than before,” Downey said at the time. “I want to show Jon that he was right to trust me. Whatever questions might have arisen about my life, it wasn’t a problem for him.”

