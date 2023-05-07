Drakes Hollywood officially opened in West Hollywood





Drakes Hollywood has officially opened in the city of West Hollywood at 8747 Melrose Avenue, west of San Vicente Boulevard in the Design District. They moved into Nancy Corzine’s former home, a fine furniture store that closed during the pandemic. The new Drakes should not be confused with the former popular gay adult retail store of the same name which was located on Santa Monica Boulevard (where Bottega Louie WEHO is now located) or its sister location farther east on Melrose Avenue near Fairfax District. The new restaurant is all glitz and glamor as you walk through a thick red leather door. The interior is like stepping back in time with rich leather cabins, a fully stocked bar and vintage Hollywood-inspired artwork. The new restaurant opened on Friday, May 5, 2023. They had a party for family and friends a few days before. “We are thrilled to be in the neighborhood, especially in this great location,” manager Carrie Crawford told WEHO TIMES. “People say they see Old Hollywood in West Hollywood when they walk in. It was great to bring Drake’s from Dallas. Our neighbors are excited because they don’t know what to expect when they walk through our doors in red leather We’re bringing back old Hollywood. Carrie has worked in the hospitality industry for 26 years. She welcomes everyone to Drake’s Hollywood and said she can’t wait for West Hollywood residents to try their World Coldest Martini. She recommends King’s Porterhouse where you get the best of both worlds with a tenderloin and striploin. “It’s very tasty,” she says, “There’s also the Starlet, a small 8oz fillet with two king prawns on top. It’s amazing.” Drakes Hollywood was conceptualized by Hunter Pond, Founder and CEO of Vandelay Hospitality Group. Pond has a list of restaurants that include East Hampton Sandwich Co. and Hudson House on the Sunset Strip. Drakes took inspiration from West Coast restaurants, namely classic old-school hangouts like Delilahs and Craigs, both of which are West Hollywood hangouts. Since 2012,Vandelayhas developed brands and restaurant services that evoke a combination of rich American heritage, exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail. Our dedication to honest food and credible service is built on our commitment and respect to our partners and guests. For reservations, visit https://www.drakeshollywood.com/

