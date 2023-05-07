Korean shows featuring versatile actor Kim Seon-Ho for your next TV binge





Back in business after a hiatus, Kim Seon-ho is set to weave his TV magic with the highly anticipated action thriller The Child. And if you’re not yet familiar with his acting prowess, there are several titles to explore – from comedy to romance. Here is a look at the best parts of his filmography. One of the most recognizable faces in the Korean entertainment industry, Kim Seon-ho has a string of popular TV shows to her name. His charming dimples, overall polite demeanor, and performances as the green flag lead in several dramas earned him the reputation of a crush. His acting skills, meanwhile, earned him Gallup Korea’s TV Actor of the Year in 2021. More recently, he made headlines for his role in Park Hoon’s upcoming- jung, who will see him step into the shoes of a mysterious nobleman. Whether you’re a seasoned fan gearing up for their big comeback or a K-drama aficionado looking for their next binge, here are some titles that will do the trick. Check out our full list of K-dramas to watch! Must-Watch TV Shows Starring Korean Actor Kim Seon-Ho Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Directed by: go eat them Discard: Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi Episodes: 16 Release date: August 28, 2021 Synopsis: City-dwelling dentist Yoon Hye-jun (played by Shin Min-a) locks horns with small-town jack-of-all-trades Hong Doo-sik (played by Kim Seon-ho) after moving into this seaside home last to settle a practice. As she adjusts to her new life, with a little help from him, she finds herself in the midst of bizarre misunderstandings and lighthearted banter. Soon, the two fall in love. start Directed by: Oh Choong Hwan Discard: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, Kang Han-na Episodes: 16 Release date: October 17, 2020 Synopsis: Visionary Seo Dal-mi (played by Bae Suzy) dreams of being Korea’s Steve Jobs by reaching the top of an artificial intelligence company without a college degree. As she navigates the challenges of launching a startup, she has her first love – programmer Nam Do-san (played by Nam Joo-hyuk) – by her side. Also in the spotlight? Investor Han Ji-pyeong (played by Kim Seon-ho). The three walk the difficult path to achieve their dreams in Seoul’s hard-working culture – with presentations, investor hunting, networking and conversations about money. Welcome to Waikiki 2 Directed by: Lee Chang-min Discard: Lee Yi-kyung, Kim Seon-ho, Shin Hyun-soo, Moon Ga-young, Ahn So-hee, Kim Ye-won Episodes: 16 Release date: March 25, 2019 Synopsis: The second installment of the hugely popular comedy-drama Welcome to Waikiki sees Lee Joon-ki (played by Lee Yi-kyung) running the guesthouse in Itaewon on his own. Struggling with bankruptcy, he tries to make ends meet with the help of his high school friends Cha Woo-sik (played by Kim Seon-ho) who dreams of being a musician and Kook Ki-bong (played by Shin Hyun -soo) who hopes to become a baseball player. two cops Directed by: Oh Hyun-young Discard: Jo Jung-suk, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Seon-ho Episodes: 32 Release date: November 27, 2017 Synopsis: Cha Dong-tak (played by Jo Jung-suk) is an investigator with a strong sense of duty. Gong Soo-chang (played by Kim Seon-ho) is meanwhile a trickster with very little morality. Luckily, the soul of the latter cohabits with the body of the former – the two having to work together to solve crimes. All of this, while navigating a growing romance with rookie reporter Song Ji-an (played by Lee Hye-ri). 100 days my prince Directed by: Lee Jong-jae, Nam Sung-woo Discard: Doh Kyung-soo, Nam Ji-hyun, Jo Sung-ha, Jo Han-chul, Kim Seon-ho, Han So-hee, Kim Jae-young Episodes: 18 Release date: September 10, 2018 Synopsis: After losing his memory in an accident, Crown Prince Lee Yool (played by Kyung-soo Do) leads the life of a “commoner”. He soon meets the independent and daring Hong Shim (played by Nam Ji-hyun) who happens to be the oldest spinster in his kingdom. The two fall in love, with the prince embarking on a journey to regain his memory. One of the few to earn his trust? Jung Jae-yoon (played by Kim Seon-ho), a counselor with face blindness. Catch the ghost Directed by: Sin Yoon Seob Discard: Moon Geun-young, Kim Seon-ho Episodes: 16 Release date: October 21, 2016 Synopsis: After his missing sister’s case is mishandled by a police officer, Yoo Ryeong (played by Moon Geun-young) joins the force to take matters into his own hands. Although she believes in justice, she doesn’t always follow the rules. Her partner is Go Ji-seok (played by Kim Seon-ho), famous among her peers for being handsome and the best at her job. He likes to follow the rules. The two work together, falling in love in the process. You drive Me crazy Directed by: Hyun Solip Discard: Lee Yoo-young, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Sung-joo, Kwon Do-woon Episodes: 4 Release date: May 7, 2018 Synopsis: Han Eun-sung (played by Lee Yoo-young) and Kim Rae-wan (played by Kim Seon-ho) have been friends for eight years. However, their relationship takes a dramatic turn when they sleep together one night, forcing them to revisit their past regrets and feelings. Which of these Kim Seon-ho TV shows are you adding to your watch list? All images: Courtesy of Netflix

