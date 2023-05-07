Entertainment
Inside Turkish actor Burak Deniz’s India trip that included visiting the ISKCON temple | Web series
Turkish actor Burak Deniz was in Mumbai this week. Burak, who is known for shows such as Dont Leave and The Ignorant Angels, attended an event with actors Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur. He also vibed to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from their cult film Andaz Apna Apna in a video. The actor recently visited the ISKCON temple in Mumbai and shared a bunch of videos and photos on Instagram. Read also : Turkish star Burak Deniz on his first visit to India
Sharing clips of the Mumbai skyline as well as glimpses of his visit to the temple, Burak wrote in his Instagram caption, “India. It was a great experience, thank you!” He shared some videos of the prayers at the ISKCON temple. The actor also posted photos and videos of himself with a flower garland around his neck. There was also a picture of him sitting inside the temple with his hands folded. He also shared a clip of his car moving alongside fans on a bicycle as they all waved to each other.
Many loved seeing photos from the actor’s visit to Mumbai. Commenting on his post, a fan wrote, “So glad you visited India and experienced the culture and diversity. People love you here…” Another said: “Hope you had a good time in Mumbai, India. I love you and you are sexy.” Another said, “You were here in India I can’t believe it and you went to the ISKCON temple…thank you for respecting our culture. I love you more now.”
This is the actor’s first visit to India, and he spoke about it in a recent interview. I wish I came here to India long before because I know your culture and love everything about it, it’s amazing. I know him deeply and I want to know more. If I wasn’t as busy with the many things I do as a job in my own country, I wanted to spend more time. It’s a great culture, Burak had said in an interview with Hindustan Times.
Asked about his fans in India, Burak replied: Let’s see, it’s my first time! Our culture is so similar, so because of that, our projects are also on the same plane. Our two projects are full of sensitivity, and therefore we understand each other. People here see me as a member of the family because of that. It’s a powerful experience for me too.
