Are writing jobs in Hollywood the next frontier for gig work? Here is what a remarkable writer has to say.
By Levi Sumagaysay
“There have been reports of companies offering showrunners incentives not to rent writers’ rooms at all,” says comedian Adam Conover, creator of “Adam Ruins Everything.”
As thousands of Hollywood writers go on strike, the union and writers have warned that studios and streaming companies are trying to turn writers’ livelihoods into “gig work”.
In an interview with MarketWatch this week, Adam Conover, a comedian and writer on the Writers Guild of America board and bargaining committee, said companies are trying to change the job structure for writers.
For example, he said, companies are attacking the norm for TV shows, which is that writers are hired for “writers’ rooms” for several months and paid weekly for the duration of the show. production of a show. Meanwhile, the writers are on set, watching the production and making adjustments to the script if necessary, he said.
“There have been reports of companies offering showrunners incentives not to rent writers’ rooms at all or to outsource scripts to freelancers,” Netflix creator Conover said. (NFLX) “The G Word with Adam Conover” and TruTV. “Adam ruins everything.” It appears to be an attempt by companies to try to make these jobs gig work, he said.
In a statement on Monday, the WGA’s bargaining committee said “corporate behavior has created a gig economy within a union workforce.”
The companies pushed back on that narrative, saying writers’ pay and benefits are a far cry from app-based gig workers who drive for Uber (UBER) or Lyft (LYFT), or deliver food for DoorDash (DASH ). Gig companies consider drivers and delivery people to be independent contractors, not employees.
The pay difference between Hollywood writers and app-based gig workers is huge. Streamer-series writer-producers can earn six figures for up to six months of work, while app-based workers’ earnings vary depending on how many hours a week they work and whether they receive tips.
Screenwriters are typically hired for an average of 20 to 24 weeks for a streaming show, said the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade group responsible for negotiating most union and guild contracts in the entertainment industry. entertainment, in a fact sheet after MarketWatch sent out a request for comment. The AMPTP represents studios like Paramount Pictures (PARA) and Walt Disney Pictures (DIS), as well as streaming companies like Netflix, Apple (AAPL), and others.
In addition, “writing jobs come with substantial benefits that are far beyond what many full-time employees receive for working a full year,” such as health care, pensions, and vacations. employer-paid parental care, AMPTP said.
But Conover said indicators suggest the companies are “on track to phase out the writers’ room over the next few years,” so the union wants staffing requirements written into the contract.
On comedy and variety shows and late-night talk shows, where Conover has worked, writers are hired on 13-week contracts, which is “already a pretty precarious existence,” he said. declared. Now the companies are offering a daily rate and no 13-week guarantee, he said.
“If they did, it would turn writing into a concert work,” he added. “It would destroy comedy writing as a profession.”
The median weekly salary for writer-producers has also fallen 4% over the past decade, according to a WGA contract bulletin released in March – a drop of 23% after adjusting for inflation.
AMPTP says in its factsheet that the companies have offered to establish what the group called an “unprecedented” minimum weekly plan for SVOD (subscription video on demand) series.
Conover lamented that the “gig-ification slide has happened in so many industries,” citing supermarkets replacing union delivery drivers with DoorDash workers as an example. He also sees the companies’ refusal of the guild’s demands as a way to try to break up the writers’ union, he said.
But he also expressed optimism about the writers’ chances. “The guild voted 98% in favor of the strike,” he said. “We are extremely united.”
-Levi Sumagaysay
