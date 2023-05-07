Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan names her favorite cricketer and IPL team





The Indian Premier League (IPL), since its inception in 2008, has managed to combine cricket with entertainment. Many celebrities, such as Shah Rukh Khan And Preity Zintaown popular franchises like the Knights of Kolkata (KKR) And Kings of Punjab (PBKS), respectively. Additionally, several other Bollywood stars have participated as brand ambassadors or performers in the lavish opening and closing ceremonies of the leagues. Recently, the granddaughter of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and alleged girlfriend of Shubman Gills, Sarah Ali Khannamed her favorite cricketer and the IPL team she supports. In her interaction with Star Sports India, Sara revealed that it was not Gill, Rohit Sharma Or MS Dhoni butVirat Kohliwho is his favorite cricketer. Virat Kohli I think I’m a big fan, said Sara when asked to name her favorite player. I think he has a lot of swag too, she added. I think it’s also really cool like he’s obviously a superb cricketer. Virat enjoys a huge number of fans all over the world. He is one of the biggest youth icons in India and his popularity can be measured through his massive number of social media followers. Virat is the most followed Indian sportsman on Instagram with over 263 million followers. On Twitter, the batting maestro has over 55.5 million followers, making him one of the platform’s most famous personalities. Meanwhile, when asked to name her favorite IPL team, Sara chose Mumbai Indians (MI) because she is a Mumbaikar and the MI team wears the blue jersey just like the India team. Mumbai Indians ’cause they bleed blue like Team India, Sara said. The Mumbai-based franchise is owned by India’s largest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, and is currently run by Rohit. MI have won the IPL Trophy a record five times, in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. They are also the first team to win the tournament in consecutive years, having won in 2019 and 2020. The team has had several star players over the years, including Sachin Tendulkar, Lasith Malinga And Kieron Pollard.

