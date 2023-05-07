Ranbir Kapoor calls Bollywood ‘CONFUSED’, says I think what’s missing is

Time and again, Ranbir Kapoor has expressed his thoughts on showbiz and the evolution of Hindi cinema. The actor felt that Bollywood film industry is confused lately and has been influenced a lot by Western culture in the past 20 years and does not give new people the opportunity to show their talent.

Recently, during a virtual chat with fans, the actor was asked what is missing in the Hindi film industry, to which he responded by saying, I think what is missing in the Hindi film industry , it’s really about knowing your audience. I think somewhere in the last 10, 15 or 20 years the Hindi film industry has been quite confused and influenced by Western culture, by Western films, by remakes.

He also shared that new people don’t get a lot of opportunities, and new minds in the business are important for creating new stories. There are very few actors and actresses, and they don’t give the opportunity to new people, like new directors, new minds. I think it’s very important to give them (an opportunity) because that’s where the change happens. This is when new minds come in and new stories are told, so hopefully that will happen.

On the labor front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen at Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar next to Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film turned out to be a huge hit and was widely praised by audiences and critics alike. The film went on to collect nearly Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office. Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vangas Animal. He will share screen space with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

On a personal note, the actor married actress and longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt last year. They also welcomed a baby girl and named her Raha.

