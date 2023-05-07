Every actor and character in the sequel

After 15 years away from the spotlight, Indiana Jones is set to return to theaters with the next Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate.

Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer will be joined by a host of new and returning characters, as Lucasfilm brings the “latest installment in the beloved franchise.”

With Indiana Jones 5 being the swansong of this silver screen legend, there will be plenty of opportunities to honor both his past (in the form of eerie flashback sequences) and the kind of legacy the character will leave in the future.

Here, then, is a look at the confirmed main cast members that make up the stacked cast of the upcoming James Mangold-directed send.

Every Actor and Character Confirmed in Indiana Jones 5

1.) Harrison Ford – Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr.

lucasfilm

After more than 40 years of playing the character, the irreplaceable Harrison Ford will be back for one last spin as Indiana Jones in The Dial of Fate. This college professor by day and globe-trotting archaeologist by night will come face-to-face with a treasure that has eluded him for decades in the sequel to come, grappling with his past as he ages with the world that eludes him. ‘surrounded.

Ford has been the blockbuster headliner for most of the past half century. He is best known for his work as Han Solo in the star wars franchise and is set to stake her claim in the MCU with an upcoming role in Captain America: New World Order.

2.) Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Helena Shaw

lucasfilm

make her IndianaJones debut in dial of fate is English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who joins the franchise as Helena Shaw, the goddaughter of the titular Ford adventurer. Director James Mangold recently said EO that Helena de Waller-Bridge serves as “catalyst” of India 5entering the scene to immerse Indiana Jones in the adventure at the heart of the film.

Waller-Bridge has built quite the resume over the years, writing, directing and starring in the hit comedy series Flea bag. She also appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story as L3-37 rude pilot droid

3.) Mads Mikkelsen – Jrgen Voller

lucasfilm

serve as Indiana Jones 5The main antagonist of is Mads Mikkelsen as Jrgen Voller. Mikkelsen’s Nazi general joins a long line of terrifying antagonists within the franchise, as – after leaving the Nazi Party and being hired by NASA – he seeks to swallow up power amid the space race. of the 1960s.

The Dial of Fate marks the second Lucasfilm project for the Danish actor, who previously played Galen Erso in the beloved Star Wars spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Fans will also recognize Mikkelsen for his time working within the MCU as Kaecilius in strange doctor.

4.) Boyd Holbrook-Klaber

lucasfilm

After coming to the public’s attention in Netflix Narcos and James Mangold’s X-Men Love Letter Logan as Donald Pierce, Boyd Holbrook joins the director again as Klaber in Indiana Jones 5.

Holbrook’s Klaber is portrayed as an ally of the villainous Jrgen Voller, but little else is known as his past remains shrouded in mystery.

5.) John Rhys-Davies – Sallah

lucasfilm

Return as the iconic IndianaJones the Sallah character is John Rhys-Davies. Sallah played a vital role alongside Harrison Ford’s Indy in The Raiders of the Lost Ark And The Last Crusade.

Rhys-Davies has been busy since his last IndianaJones appearance, most memorably appearing as the adorable dwarf Gimli in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

6.) Antonio Banderas – Renaldo

lucasfilm

Amid Rumors He’s Joining The MCU The Fantastic Four film, Antonio Banderas lends his talents to The Dial of Fate like Renaldo. The Banderas character has – what the actor described on the Inside the Total Movie podcast (via Collider) like a “very small” role in the film, being a friend of Indy’s who comes to his aid when he needs it.

Banderas has been a Hollywood mainstay for years, appearing in films like spy on kids, The Mask of Zorroand the Shrek franchise under the name Puss in Boots.

7.) Shaunette Renee Wilson- Agent Mason

lucasfilm

Shaunette Renee Wilson plays Agent Mason in the upcoming blockbuster, a US federal agent who gets embroiled in Indy’s latest adventure.

Wilson can be seen on the hit Showtime series Billions with a brief appearance as Dora Millaje in 2018 Black Panther.

8.) Thomas Kretschmann – Colonel Webber

Artmis Productions

Colonel Webber (played by Thomas Kretschmann) is a Nazi Party member who was a cohort of Mads Mikkelsen’s Jrgen Voller during World War II.

The actor is best known for his role as Captain Englehorn in Peter Jackson. King Kong. He also has a claim to MCU fame, playing Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the opening sequence in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

9.) Toby Jones- Basil Shaw

marvel studios

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena Shaw’s father is beloved actor Toby Jones. Jones’ Basil Shaw is an old friend of Indiana Jones who trusts him enough to name him godfather to his daughter.

Shaw is no stranger to the world of franchise entertainment, having played Arnim Zola in Captain America: The First Avenger and Claudius Templesmith in The hunger Games.

10.) Olivier Richters – Unknown

marvel studios

It is not yet known in what role Olivier Richters plays The Dial of Fatebut there were some teasing.

The Dutch bodybuilder posted an image (via Indiana Jones 5 News on Twitter) during the film’s production of him in what appeared to be a medieval-era costume, which may lend credence to the time-travel rumors swirling around the India following.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate hits theaters on June 30.