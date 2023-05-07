Videos of Trump defending access to Hollywood remarks viewed over 4 million times





A clip of former President Donald Trump defending comments he made in the infamous Go to Hollywood The tape went viral on social media, garnering over 4 million views. Among the many legal battles he is currently facing, Trump is currently facing a civil defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a former She columnist who accused the former president of sexual assault. According to Carroll, Trump raped her in a dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York in late 1995 or early 1996, a claim he has repeatedly denied. She is currently suing Trump for defamation over his previous claim that she lied about dating for personal gain. Although he maintained his innocence in the case, Trump did not appear in court for the trial and his legal team did not offer a defense. He did, however, attend a recorded deposition in October, during which he was asked to view and comment on the Go to Hollywood tape that was leaked before the 2016 presidential election. The tape features behind-the-scenes audio of Trump during a 2005 program appearance, in which he brags about hosting Billy Bush for being able to catch women in inappropriate places because of his fame. Former President Donald Trump is seen in court for his criminal indictment in Manhattan. A clip of Trump defending his remarks on the “Access Hollywood” tape in a deposition for E. Jean Carroll has gone viral on social media.

Timothy A. Clary/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

When the tape surfaced, Trump downplayed the comments, calling them “locker room conversations” that did not reflect his real persona. The audio has nevertheless been used by many as evidence of his alleged predilection for sexual assault. In recorded deposition, the former president appeared to maintain the remarks he made as “largely true”, although potentially “unfortunate”. “Well, historically, that’s been true with stars,” Trump said when asked if he made the statements in the tape. “Well, if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s mostly true. Not always, but mostly true. Unfortunately, or fortunately.” “And you consider yourself a star? asked one of the people interviewing Trump for the deposition. “I think you can say that, yes,” he replied. The clip of Trump’s deposition began circulating on Twitter on Friday and, beginning Saturday afternoon, garnered considerable attention. Two particular tweets featuring the video, one from the Republican Accountability watchdog group and the other from journalist Aaron Rupar, have collectively been viewed around 4.1 million times. Trump defends his comments from the Access Hollywood tape in his taped deposition: Trump: Historically, that’s been true for stars. If you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately. pic.twitter.com/FqtTVFF2oE — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) May 5, 2023 Including Carroll’s claims, which originated in a 2019 article, at least 25 women have accused Trump of sexual assault, which he strenuously denied. One of the earliest claims came from his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who accused him of rape in 1990 during their divorce proceedings. The former president is currently running for president again, which he announced last November, and leads all other confirmed and likely Republican candidates by a wide margin in many polls. Newsweek contacted Trump’s press team for comment.

