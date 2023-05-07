With Bollywood and international stars gracing the red carpet in sarees, take a look at her evolution and transition

The West is waking up to the saree and the party has just begun, actor Tisca Chopra says when asked how the saree got its time in the current fashion era with many international stars flaunting this marvel of six meters with panache. I feel like India is having a moment. From winning RRR at the Oscars to opening the NMACC in Mumbai to the Dior show, the saree in all its guises is versatility personified. It can be modest or sexy or both, she rightly says.

We recently saw international fashion icons like Gigi Hadid and Zendaya breaking the internet when they walked the red carpet of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) 2023 Gala held recently in Mumbai. Specially flown in for the event, Gigi wore a Chikankari sari and jeweled blouse designed by Indian master dressmakers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While Zendaya stunned in a custom saree designed by Rahul Mishra.

Photo: AFP

The Hadids saree, with a thigh-high slit at the side, featured intricate floral embroidery, shimmering sequins and wide gold borders decorated with taar, sequins and beads. She styled the pre-draped ensemble with a jeweled blouse with gold shoulders and a plunging neckline. Shortly after their appearances, Gigi took to social media to congratulate the two designers for granting her the honor of wearing the beautiful creation. She also paid tribute to the female artisans who worked on the look.

On the other hand, Zendayas Rahul Mishra’s custom design was inspired by a look from her Cosmos collection, which featured a hand-embroidered saree (up to the top of the bralette which was 3D gold birds sewn together). The deep navy saree was the highlight of the day and Zendaya stole the show and the hearts of her 174 million followers.

In the past, international celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton and Madonna have also shown their love for this six-meter wonder.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Famous Indian designer Rina Dhaka, who designed one of the saree looks for Naomi Campbell, says the saree is not from today. I made many variations of it in my early work. From a stretched saree to some of the things you see as normal today weren’t considered wearable, including velvet sarees and how Kashmiris made their own pashminas and Shahtush sarees in the early works. So yes, fashion today has so many inferences from the saree itself. From the dhoti skirt to the trouser saree to the split saree and the dress sarees, there are 100 new variations and versions of it and they are worn as indicated by the designers, she explains.

Internationally, the saree was one of the costumes that fascinated designers around the world, says Dhaka. It was also a perennial source of influence and how they used it with the center front pleats, the use of pallus became a trend. Whether it’s a mini skirt or a long flowing palla, everything about the saree has become kind of a new trend and I think it will stay for the times to come.

Nikhil Mehra, CFO and co-founder of designer brand Shantanu & Nikhil, also believes that India’s fashion statement has always been synonymous with fluid draping in our ensembles.

It has been reckoned in various forms like a sari or a dhoti and almost every culture has its own interpretation of it. Over the years with borderline sensibilities, the saree has evolved into more contemporary silhouettes, while keeping the touch of heritage alive. As a brand, we at Shantanu & Nikhil are known for our classic draped silhouette and have given the saree our own twist. Today, we’re proud of our signature sari dress, which has the sensibility of iconic draping fused with a modern twist, Mehra shares.

Not just international celebrities, but even Indian stars are sparing no effort to promote this six-meter wonder to the utmost glory on the global red carpet. Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana (Kamineni), who attended the Oscar presentations to support and cheer on the RRR team, was elegantly dressed in a personalized and durable ivory silk saree. It was made from hand-woven silk, spun fabric, created from recycled scraps by Hyderabad-based designer Jayanti Reddy.

Filmmaker Guneet Monga, who won the Best Documentary Short Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers, also turned heads with her dress choice for the evening. Her Benarasi pink silk saree looked great while receiving the prestigious award. Sarees are so deeply rooted in Indian heritage that it was an obvious choice for me to wear them and represent India on the world stage. It wasn’t smarter for me to choose the saree as a medium to also wear a symbolic touch of elephants at the Oscars. I was proud to wear it! It’s great to see so many people wearing sarees on red carpets now, she said.

Divya Dutta, a saree lover who often opts for draping at international award ceremonies, including Cannes, is proud of anyone who wears a saree, whether national or international.

During my youthful years, I saw women around me wearing sarees. I always told my mother that I loved seeing her in saris and I mostly dressed her in those. I always wear my mother’s and nani’s sarees. I think it’s one of the most complete dresses, she said.

She also loves the fact that people all over the world are experimenting with the saree and drapes. I experiment a lot and wonder how many different ways you can drape a saree. I think the six-yard weaves its magic around the world with different types of blouses. I love to experience it more and I am happy and proud that it is worn all over the world with the same fervor, concludes Divya.

