Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing sign agreement to promote Bollywood music globally





Tips Music (Tips Industries Limited) has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). The agreement will allow Sony Music Publishing to administer and promote the songs globally, expanding the reach and audience of Tips Musics extensive catalog. The entertainment industry is witnessing a paradigm shift as Bollywood music is gaining popularity across the globe. This collaboration between Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing is an indication of the growing demand for Indian music and the opportunities it presents for collaboration and growth. The deal between Tips Music and SMP is expected to increase the Bollywood music label’s publishing and royalty income while enabling its artists to reach a wider global audience. The agreement covers the administration, synchronization and promotion of the catalog of Indian music labels’ repertoire. SMP will also promote Tips Music’s wide range of songs in international markets. Speaking about the collaboration, Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), said: We are delighted to partner with Sony Music Publishing, one of the most prestigious music publishing companies in the world. This deal is a great opportunity for us to expand our reach and introduce our music to a global audience. This partnership will not only increase our publishing and royalty collection, but will undoubtedly bring Indian music to international shores, entertaining audiences around the world. At Tips Music, we pride ourselves on our vast collection of Bollywood hit songs, making our music library one of the most comprehensive catalogs of Indian music. We are committed to further fueling the growth of the Indian music industry by reaching out to audiences across borders. Guy Henderson, President of Sony Music Publishing International, said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Kumar and his team at Tips to the Sony Music Publishing family. Tips has established an incredible collection of songs during its more than thirty years in this industry and continues to add to this legacy on a global scale as Indian repertoire takes its rightful place on the world stage. With our global reach, we look forward to working with Tips to grow both its business and that of its songwriters. Sony Music Publishing Indian Director, Dinraj Shetty, said, “We at SMP are delighted to partner with Tips Music, one of India’s richest music catalogs, and represent them in global markets. . The strategic agreement gives SMP access to Tips Musics extensive catalog, which includes over 30,000 titles and over 5,500 albums in 24 languages. Must read: Kangana Ranaut shares an interview with Martin Scorsese as she reveals the hardest part of being a director, facing a minimum of 400-500 questions every day Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/tips-music-sony-music-publishing-sign-deal-to-promote-bollywood-music-globally-deets-inside/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos