Hendrickson Hatch returns to Salmon River in June | arts and entertainment

MALONE An early summer tradition will return to the North Country in June, with anglers wading into the Salmon River to take part in an annual fly fishing tournament.
Malone will host the 17th Annual Hendrickson Hatch Fly Fishing Tournament the first weekend in June.
The competition is a catch-and-release tournament between friends, with fishing taking place from Chasm Falls to Westville.
It’s a way to attract tourism and trout fishing to Malone, said Mary Scharf, president of the Malone Revitalization Foundation.
The community-sponsored event began in 2005 with the aim of bringing attention to the Salmon River, one of the most productive trout fishing streams in the north of the country, according to a prepared statement. by the Malone Revitalization Foundation.
The tournament returned to Malone in 2021 after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration for the tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on June 3 at the American Legion Post 219 on Morton Street, according to the press release, which indicates that fishing will follow at 10 a.m. and end at noon the following day. , June 4.
Tournament entry fees are $85 for adults and $25 for children 16 and under, with all tournament proceeds going to the Malone Revitalization Foundation for the continued improvement of the Salmon River and the stocking of trophy trout, according to the press release.
The fish are at least two years old, trophy trout, Scharf said.
Adirondack Frontier provided matching grant funds to allow the Malone Revitalization Foundation to store trophy trout in the Salmon River, according to Scharf.
Everything we make from the tournament the year before we put it back in the river said Scharf I applied for the grant and they (Adirondack Frontier) matched our funds and that’s how we’re going to store a large quantity. We had to do it early because we have to order them in January, in order to get the big fish.
Scharf credited Bob Hudak, a local fisherman, with working to ensure that the state Department of Environmental Conservation continued to supply trout to the village portion of the Salmon River.
With Bob Hudak’s help, we’ve been working, I’d say six months, with DEC, Scharf said. He is part of Trout Unlimited and has worked with us for four years to help with the health of the river in general, for the fish. He was great.
Tournament registrants will receive free coffee from McDonalds and free donuts from Dunkin Donuts, with Jreck Subs providing lunch on June 3, and a buffet will be provided by the American Legion from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the press release.
The press release says an awards ceremony and barbecue will be held at noon on June 4 at Legion Station, where plaques will be presented to the top three winning anglers based on the total number of inches accumulated during the tournament. .
Each tournament participant will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win door prizes, according to the press release, which indicates that more than 35 local businesses have donated prizes to tournament participants.
According to the press release, Runnings, IBC and the Jug Store donated the tournament’s main prizes, with the American Legion Post assisting and providing a venue for the event.
At last year’s tournament, Robert Stout of Chateaugay took first place, with Glen Zarboni of Malone taking second and catching the biggest fish, at 21 inches. Binghamton’s Tim Barrett placed third at last year’s tournament.
According to John Miletich, from an interview about the return of the tournaments in 2021, the Hendrickson Hatch event in Malone dates back to 2005 and started as one of the events held by Beverly Quenville around the Salmon River that year.
Miletich described the Salmon River as an excellent ecosystem for trout that offers multiple access points and a less crowded fishery than some northern trout fisheries, such as the Ausable River.
According to Miletich, the name of the tournament comes from a bug, explaining that Hendrickson Hatch is the first big mayfly hatch of the season.
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.