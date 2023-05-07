Shah Rukh Khan Reveals New Jawan Release Date





After seeing superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an action avatar in the film, Pathaan fans are eagerly awaiting the Jawan actors’ next film.

Directed by director South Atlee, the film is set to hit theaters on September 7, 2023.

Previously, the movie was supposed to hit theaters on June 2, but due to some reasons, the makers of the movie decided to postpone their movie. On Saturday, the Don actor announced his movie’s new release date with a new teaser video. Taking to Instagram, production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared the video and captioned it, #Jawan #7thSeptember2023. The new video gave fans a glimpse of Shah Rukh’s character in the film. The film also stars actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Within seconds of uploading the video, fans showed their excitement and it’s clear they can’t wait to watch SRK’s action flick. The BAADSHAH is back, wrote a fan. Another wrote, it comes with a bang. The tsunami is coming, wrote another fan. On Saturday, SRK also hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter and answered some questions regarding the film’s postponement. A user asked the Chak De India actor, Your reaction to Jawan’s #AskSRK postponement. To which he replied, Everyone was working non-stop and pushing each other… so kinda relieved that everyone can do their jobs with more ease now. #Jawan #7September2023 Another user asked King Khan why ‘Jawan’ was delayed? The Pathaan actor replied, “It takes time and patience to do something worthy for the public… The film is billed as an event movie with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the teaser for the film which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights above the mountain peaks. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages over his face as the film’s theme played in the background. The teaser for the film received massive responses from audiences and it has been viewed over 38 million times on YouTube. The film also stars southern actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan in the teaser for “Jawan”

Image credit: instagram.com/iamsrk/

During his popular #AskSRK session, the actor also shared his experience working with Nayanthar, Vijay and director Atlee. Speaking of Nayanthara, the actor wrote: She’s lovely…too sweet and awesome to work with. Pleasure. #Jawan. Image credit: Instagram/

While talking about the lead actor he tweeted, he is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. I learned a lot from Vijay. The film marks SRK’s first collaboration with Nayanthara, Vijat and director Atlee. Sharing his experience working with Atlee, he said, “Fast pace and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everyone else”. Really intense and fun. #Jawan. Jawan will be SRK’s second release after returning after 4 years. He also revealed what he loved the most about the film. For me at least it’s a new kind of genre. An Atlee and Marriage special of trying to bring two ways of making movies in tandem, he tweeted. As the film is going to be multilingual, a netizen asked the King Khan, did Atlee make you learn Tamil #Jawan #AskSRK to which he replied, Atlee and Anirudh made me do some song lines (lip synch) in Tamil.. ..hope I understood them well. A user also asked the actor if he thought it was important to put money into visual effects heavy projects like #Jawan?? to which he replied, You should put your money where your mouth is… you have to believe that dream mongers should create a cinema that feels like an event worth the audience’s time and money! #Jawan The film will now hit theaters on September 7. The film is presented as a powerful animated film. Apparently, SRK will have a dual role in the film of a father and a son. Other details about the project have been kept under wraps. Besides Jawan, King Khan will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hiranis’ upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the Dunki movie is still awaited.

