Hollywood screenwriters’ strike sparks uncertainty among Canadian TV crews | Entertainment

TORONTO — Upon learning that a threatened strike by Hollywood writers had indeed come true, Vancouver costume designer Patti Henderson gave her department heartwarming advice: Don’t go out and buy new cars. No new clothes. Really, really pay attention to what you spend.

Last week’s decision by the Writers Guild of America to drop its pens for picket signs has sparked immediate uncertainty over the status of current and upcoming US productions filming in Canada, with Henderson noting a precipitous drop in filming in Vancouver which employ local teams.

Henderson, who says she is currently finishing her final weeks on a Disney/Hulu series slated to air in 2024, says jobs seemed to be starting to dry up in the months leading up to the strike deadline. She only knows of four working shoots when there would usually be at least 40.

“There’s literally nothing on our upcoming production slate, if you will. And it really hurts a lot of people here,” she says, noting that it’s especially difficult for young people starting their careers. .

Film commissioners at two of Canada’s largest production centers are also reporting a slowdown, with one reporting a drop in applications for filming permits in Vancouver and the other seeing less scouting activity in Toronto.

Toronto Film Commissioner Marguerite Pigott described it as a temporary chilling effect.”

Productions were slower and more cautious about giving the green light or triggering production, when production started, because they didn’t know whether or not they would be disrupted by the strike, says Pigott.

At least substantial production has been halted since the May 2 walkout, she said, revealing nothing about the project other than the fact that it has employed very many people over time.

Contract negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down on a myriad of complex issues, including compensation and staffing levels.

Observers say the impacts will likely ripple north of the border, where more than half of film and TV shoots are actually based overseas but employ thousands of Canadians, like Prime’s ‘The Boys’ Video, which is filming in Toronto, and Netflix’s “The Night.” Agent”, which is filming in Vancouver.

Vancouver Film Commissioner Geoff Teoli estimates permit applications over the past 90 days have dropped 40-50% from the same period last year.

He adds that the decline is not unique to Vancouver or solely due to the strike, suggesting it is part of a broader shift in the global market as streamers and producers rethink how they create content. global.

He says otherwise there has been little impact in Vancouver because most American productions already underway can continue with locked scripts that don’t require the work of a WGA writer. Things would change if the strike continued, he said.

“We’re doing a high volume of TV series production in Vancouver, and projects that are due to start or are in the works right now, obviously at some point will need scripts,” Teoli says.

The longer the strike lasts, the greater the risk that they will run out of materials they need to continue.”

Victoria Shen of the Writers Guild of Canada says no production under a WGC deal has ceased and that Canadian guild members, many of whom have dual WGA and WGC membership, have no right to accept deleted works, which includes anything that is normally a WGA broadcast. WGA members who reside in the United States are also not permitted to work on a Canadian show while the dispute continues.

Toronto screenwriter Anthony Q. Farrell, a member of both the WGA and WGC, said he was developing American screen projects until the strike canceled many meetings, noting that the shutdown work includes completing presentations.

It’s for a really good cause and I hope we get a resolution that feels like it’s helping writers earn a living,” said Farrell, whose credits include American comedy The Office and the series Canadian Run the Burbs.

“I actually feel a little bad that I’m not in LA or New York right now and able to picket with my fellow writers.”

Farrell says he’s trying to hit Canadian writing rooms over the next few months, and says anecdotally that jobs in Toronto seem to have dried up.

“For the last three or four years, it’s been difficult for me to have people on set because they’re like, ‘My next four months are full,'” he says.

“This year it’s like, ‘Hey, are you working on something?'”

The fears come on top of other possible labor disputes involving the Directors Guild of America and the American performers’ union known as SAG-AFTRA, both of which have contracts that expire on June 30.

“If SAG went on strike, it would probably break everything,” says Toronto-based costume designer Amy Sztulwark, who is currently helping prepare Prime Video’s “Reacher.”

“I have some spare money. I don’t mind having some free time. But I think a lot of people are probably very worried.”

An economic report from the Canadian Media Producers Association released last week found that so-called foreign service productions, almost all of which are based in the United States, spent $6.7 billion on Canadian shoots and involved 141 140 jobs between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 7, 2023.

