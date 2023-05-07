Duchess Meghan’s low-key party for Prince Archie | Entertainment





Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has planned a “low-key house party” for her son, Prince Archie. As her husband Prince Harry traveled to the UK to attend the coronation ceremony of his father King Charles on Saturday (05.06.23), Meghan threw a small party for the 4th birthday of Archie at their home in Montecito, California. A source told PEOPLE: “It’s going to be a low-key house party. They’ll have friends around them and Meghan’s mum Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support this weekend.” Archie is the big brother to his sister Princess Lilibet, 23 months, and the insider said: “They’re so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He’s such a sweet boy. When she’s not around, he asks, “Where’s Lili?” Meghan, 41, has decided not to travel to the UK with Harry, 38, for her father’s big day and insiders have explained that their relationship with the Royal Family is still complicated. The source said: “Things are tense. “Meghan wants to be there to support her stepdad, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support. There will always be that other side that challenges their reasoning, and wants to put themselves in this position ?” After Queen Elizabeth died last year and Charles became king, Archie and Lili were given the titles of prince and princess. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “Children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in accordance with Buckingham Palace. “

