Ranbir Kapoor hints at Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel starring Deepika Padukone?





Ranbir Kapoor is known for speaking his mind. He doesn’t give too many interviews but when he does, all of his interviews go viral. Fans of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have always wanted a sequel to the movie. All main characters Naina (Deepika Padukone), Bunny/Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor), Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) have their own fan base. It looks like Ayan Mukerji had a story in place but got busy with Brahmastra. He said it would happen 10 years after the original story. Read also – Has Zeenat Aman just judged Urfi Javed’s fashion choices? The fans feel so [Watch video] RANBIR KAPOOR ON THE SEQUEL OF YJHD

During a virtual chat session, Ranbir Kapoor was asked which movie he thinks would make a good sequel other than Brahmastra. He said it would be Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He said Ayan Mukerji had a good story in mind. But it seems that he started working on Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor reportedly said, “But never say never. He might get there after a few years.” He said the film would be set 10 years in advance and fans would see where the main characters are in their lives. Also Read – ‘Katrina Kaif throws tantrums and calls Salman Khan to complain’, actress roasted after old news article goes viral RANBIR KAPOOR CALLS BOLLYWOOD CONFUSED

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, was a smash hit at the box office. He made over Rs 150 crores. He said the Hindi film industry had somehow lost touch with its target audience. He said Bollywood was too confused and influenced by western culture. Ranbir Kapoor said the trend of doing remakes/sequels has spread, and it was a sign of being influenced by Bollywood. The young superstar said it was important to give new actors, directors and storytellers a chance. He said the influx of new people would bring fresher content to the table. Ranbir Kapoor is quoted as saying, “I think it’s very important to give them (an opportunity) because that’s when change happens. That’s when new minds come in. and new stories are being told, so hopefully that will happen.” Read also – Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif will reunite for a spy film on Yash Raj; netizens say “Cast Ranbir Kapoor as villain” Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen on Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will run into Gadar. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. He’s supposed to be on the Godfather lines. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

