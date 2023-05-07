This is why the Hindi film industry is called Bollywood





Have you ever wondered why Bollywood is called Bollywood? In today’s world, Hindi film industry is known as Bollywood all over the world, but who coined the term Bollywood? It’s been called like that from the start? Origin of the term Bollywood In 1910, the very first Indian motion picture was released by Dadasaheb Phalke. Then, over the years, we have seen several great people contributing to the growth of the Indian film industry. In previous decades, movies focused more on social issues. However, after the end of the British Raj in India, as the Indian film industry says, parallel cinema emerged. It co-existed with Hindi commercial films. Over the years, Hindi films have become more commercialized. Films began to focus less on social issues and began producing films as a means of providing audiences with an escape mechanism. Something that made them forget reality, making them look away from their real problems. This marked the start of Masala films in Bollywood and the transformation of Hindi films. But how was the term Bollywood coined? There are many theories as to how the word Bollywood was coined, although it’s hard to say for sure who coined the name. As the production of the number of Hindi films increased, it was noticed that many of them were greatly inspired by Hollywood films. The American film industry is called Hollywood because most of the American actors and filmmakers resided near the place called Hollywood. It is a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The 1940s to 1960s are considered the “golden era” of Indian cinema due to the rise in popularity of Bengali filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen. The Bengali film industry was known as Tollywood because most films were produced in the Tollygunge region. So, it was only a matter of time before someone coined the term Bollywood for Hindi cinema since most of the Hindi film industry was centered in Bombay. This is the most commonly accepted theory. Amitabh Bachchan dislikes Bollywood name Although Bollywood is the term most used to refer to the Hindi film industry by many in the industry, one actor who absolutely dislikes it is Amitabh Bachchan. Explaining his hatred for the word Bollywood, Big B said, “The Indian film industry is big enough, important and enough on its own to describe our industry. I don’t think we need to borrow sentiments from other parts of the world to describe our cinema. Another theory is that the term “Bollywood” was first used by a writer for a film magazine in the 1970s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postoast.com/why-the-hindi-film-industry-called-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos