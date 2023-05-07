Stranger Things production delayed – The Hollywood Reporter





Production on the fifth and final season of Netflix stranger things was delayed by social unrest between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared the news in a tweet Saturday from the official writers room Twitter account for the show. “Duffers here. The writing doesn’t stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to begin production with our amazing cast and crew, it’s not possible during this strike. We hope a deal fair will soon be reached so we can all get back to work. Until then – again and again. #wgastrong,” they wrote. Netflix sources have confirmed that production on the series’ oversized fifth and final season will be pushed back to a date to be determined, but declined to comment on the filing. The news comes after the first week of the writers’ strike, as the guild seeks streamer viewership transparency, a minimum wage hike, and protections against mini-rooms and the use of artificial intelligence. A number of scripted productions have already been shut down, either by choice or by the disruption of not having showrunners or writers on set or by picketers. Production on Apple Comedy Booty was disrupted on Friday by striking writers picketing the Bel-Air mega-mansion used for filming, for example. Netflix confirmed in early 2022 that the fifth season of stranger things would be his last. The Duffer Brothers have an overall deal with the streamer, and before the strike were already working on a spin-off as well as an anime series set in the same world, in addition to other unrelated projects. The delayed production means that there will again be a significant gap between seasons. While season two aired a year after the premiere, there was a nearly three-year gap between seasons three and four, with the final season split into two parts.

