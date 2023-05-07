Ranbir Kapoor accuses Bollywood of not giving opportunities to new people





Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent virtual chat with his fans, said Hindi film industry has been influenced by Western culture over the past 20 years. He called it an industry downside. When asked by one of his Kerala fans what is missing from the Hindi film industry, Ranbir said new people don’t get many opportunities here. Ranbir said the Hindi film industry does not know the interest of the public. The film industry has been quite confused and influenced by western culture, western movies and remakes over the last 10, 15 or 20 years. He also said that new people don’t get a lot of opportunities, and new minds in the business are essential for new stories. The actor made his Bollywood debut 16 years ago. Actors’ names often come up in debates about nepotism despite the many obstacles he faced in his career, the actor has maintained his status as one of Bollywood’s top stars. Ranbir said that there are very few actors and actresses and they don’t give opportunities to new people like new directors and new minds. New people should have the opportunity to make changes in the industry. Ranbir was last seen in the movie Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. The film is the second highest earner of the year with a box office collection of Rs 149.05 crore. The actor made a return to Bollywood after five years with Shamshera in 2022. His next release was Brahmastra which made a box office collection of Rs 257.44 crore. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vangas Animal. Related

