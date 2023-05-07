Shah Rukh Khan’s decision to move Jawan’s release date has forced many Bollywood films to reschedule releases, say trade experts and exhibitors – Exclusive | Hindi Movie News







The announcement immediately forced producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to postpone “Fukrey 3” to November.

Business analyst Taran Adarsh, who is usually the first to post new movie release dates, said: “ ‘Jawan’ shook everyone . The whole version table has turned upside down. Thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s success with ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ is the biggest movie of the moment. No one wants to clash with Atlee’s action drama. ‘Fukrey 3’ was supposed to be released on the release date of ‘Jawan’. I think Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ will also opt for another release date, but we’ll wait for producer Boney Kapoor for the official announcement.”

Commerce expects more announcements of postponed release dates. Fans might hear about it in a day or two. Senior business analyst Girish Wankhede said: “The announcement of the new date of September 7 by Gauri Khan and SRK on their social media has obviously caused a flutter in the entire cinema world. The June 2 release has been postponed nearly 3 months old and other films, which were due out around early September and late August are busy finding new box office windows to accommodate their releases. No one wants to clash with SRK’s new muscles and powers. Its 1000 crore, world domination post “Pathaan”, is the reason behind the massive and sudden reshuffling of release dates. “Jawan” will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and it boasts high octane action with the Southern boost of having Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the cast. Fukrey 3 and Vicky Kaushal’s Unnamed Movie have reconsidered their release dates. Yodha and Adityam will also have to rethink their release dates.

The most difficult task for an exhibitor is to plan his calendar year according to predefined release dates. At present, thanks to Jawan’s postponement, the annual calendar of the exhibition industry is in full swing. Exhibitor Manoj Desai said, “It’s too early to say whether it’s a good decision or not. We’re talking about the film industry. Who knows who will change their release dates and when? For some, that could be a blessing in disguise.”

But Desai admitted the last-minute change wreaked havoc on the planning process. He said: “As an exhibitor, I am upset. The change in dates means that we are not able to focus on the next film that may come. We are in a state of confusion because of this change. of release dates.”

