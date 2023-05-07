silicon | Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in Art – Asian Art Museum





A journey for mind, body and senses through two millennia of art inspired by dance from South and Southeast Asia and the Himalayas. Now on display! Dance is ubiquitous in the arts of the Indian cultural sphere: from the sacred dance of a god creating the world to the elaborate choreography of modern Bollywood, every movement has meaning. Until July 10, 2023, the Museum of Asian Arts presents Beyond Bollywood: 2000 years of dance in artinviting all to discover the power of dance in the visual arts of India, Southeast Asia and the Himalayas, where dance plays an important role in religion, mythology and ceremony. Showcasing more than 120 works of art borrowed from 20 of the finest museums and private collections, Beyond Bollywood immerses museum visitors in a multimedia showcase of dance, bringing a wide range of historical and contemporary sculpture, paintings, textiles, jewelry, photography and more to vivid and passionate life. Through encounters with works of art from countries such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, Tibet, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia, Beyond Bollywood reveals dance’s enduring ability to inspire a wide range of performers and audiences. We hope visitors will leave with a transformed notion of the importance and power of dance, says co-curator Forrest McGill, what it has meant in the past and what it can mean in their own lives today . The exhibition design takes full advantage of the theatrical and technical capabilities of the museums’ new Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang pavilions, incorporating experiential elements ranging from subtle musical backgrounds to gallery-wide video installations. Through live dance performances (which take place in the main pavilion itself) and other associated dance events and programs, spectators can experience the magic of dance in person. Beyond Bollywood is organized by the Asian Art Museum and the Cincinatti Art Museum and co-curated by Wattis, Senior Curator of South and Southeast Asian Art, Forrest McGill and Ainsley M. Cameron, Curator of the South Asian art, Islamic art and antiquities at the Cincinnati Art Museum. An exhibition catalog published by the Asian Art Museum includes essays by McGill, Cameron, Laura Weinstein, Padma Kaimal and Esha Niyogi De. Click here to get tickets GET TICKETS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconeer.com/current/beyond-bollywood-2000-years-dance-asian-art/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos