Put your money where your mouth is: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on ‘Jawan’ – News





The actor said it takes “time and patience” to deliver something worth the audience’s time By PTI Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 2:13 PM Last update: Sun 7 May 2023, 2:14 PM It takes “time and patience” to deliver something worth time to audiences, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said after the release date of his highly anticipated action flick on Saturday. jawan has been postponed to September 7. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the film, produced by Gauri Khan, marks Shah Rukh’s second release of the year after the blockbuster Pathane. During a #AskSRK session on Twitter, the superstar said he was relieved that the team, who worked tirelessly on the project, could now complete the film with ease. “It takes time and patience to do something worthy for the public. #Jawan #7September2023,” the actor wrote in response to a fan who asked about the delay. Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, was supposed to be released on June 2. “Everyone was working non-stop and so was pushing each other a bit relieved that everyone could do their jobs with more ease now,” SRK said. The movie is produced by Superstar’s Red Chillies Entertainment. When one of the users asked if it was important to invest in glasses loaded with visual effects like jawanShah Rukh said he believes in creating an event that is worth the public’s money. “You should put your money where your mouth is, believe that dream mongers should create cinema that feels like an event worth the audience’s time and money!” wrote the actor. Speaking about his process of approaching a character, the superstar said it was “spiritual” and “respectful to who I’m trying to create”. He called jawan a new genre for him. “A special Atlee and marriage to try to bring two ways of making films in tandem,” he said, adding that he personally loves the Tamil director’s films. beaten down And mersal. Recalling the experience of working on jawanShah Rukh said it was intense and fun. “Fast-paced and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everyone.” Praising his co-stars, he said he learned a lot from Sethupathi, known for films such as 96, super luxury, Vikram Veda And Master. “He’s such a humble person and a brilliant actor,” SRK added. It was a pleasure to collaborate with Nayanthara, said the actor. “She’s adorable, too kind and awesome to work with.” Along with the new release date, the makers have also shared a new poster for the film, which sees the superstar covered in bandages. Responding to a fan’s question about how his children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam – reacted to his look in the film, Shah Rukh said, “AbRam feels like I look like a mom!!” The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Shah Rukh said that the music director and Atlee had him sync a few song lines in Tamil. “I hope I understood them correctly,” he added. Shah Rukh’s latest film Pathane, which was released in January, grossed over Rs 10 billion at the global box office. It is now set to be released in Bangladesh on May 12. In his message to his fans in the country, Shah Rukh said, “I hope you all enjoy it and then get ready for #Jawan”.

