Does the financial world really need more regulation? It certainly will – Macomb Daily

Many are excited that superstar Taylor Swift is performing in Detroit soon.

When the concert tickets went on sale, through no fault of hers, a disaster ensued that led to congressional hearings. The live music and entertainment industry has many issues it needs to address. The practice of a select few buying all the tickets, marking them up high and then reselling them on the secondary market seems very unfair. In short, show promoters need regulatory standards.

Similarly, there have been discussions about whether or not cryptocurrencies should be regulated and placed under the supervision of the security industry. Its been a hot topic for over a year.

Perhaps the SEC chief’s recent appearance before Congress will get things going.

Right now, however, I think it’s safe to say that the cryptocurrency world is still the Wild West. The recent failure of FTX is an example of how quickly the wheels can come off the bus. Criminal charges are pending, but we have a long way to go before we learn the details that led to the collapse that contributed to the banking crisis.

Many of you may know that FTX not only sponsored a basketball arena in Florida, but also had many celebrity paid spokespersons. Some of them will likely be drawn into the upcoming litigation. One person was offered $100 million to be one of these celebrity spokespersons, but turned it down. That person was Taylor Swift. It will not be part of the litigation.

Like me and other financial advisors, his father worked in the highly regulated financial services industry. I’m speculating, but he probably warned her of the risks of endorsing something in an unregulated industry. I congratulate her on her decision. She probably saved a lot of her fans a lot of money as well as her own reputation.

As we look back years, I think I see this moment in time as a transition period in the financial history of our country. Like it or not, it looks like some sort of global digital currency is on the way. And I wouldn’t be surprised if Uncle Sam led the charge. How this is going to be regulated is a big question mark.

Right now there are more questions than answers and they will need to be answered in the next few years. Keep in mind this is happening at a time when our national debt is astronomical and the dollar is weak against some foreign currencies. Weak enough that some pundits wonder whether or not the US dollar will continue to be the world’s reserve currency. Losing this status could be economically disastrous.

So what to do with the unknown? I suggest staying focused on your short and long term goals. Most investors should stay in the regulated investment world. There are plenty of choices at all risk levels. A financial advisor can guide you through the maze.

Already in transitional mode, the financial environment is changing more rapidly with the appearance of digital currencies. But until lawmakers and regulators sort things out, most would be better served staying in the traditional world of regulated investing.

Email your questions to [email protected]

Securities offered by Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered by Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), a subsidiary of Kestra IS. The Society for Lifetime Planning is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. https://kestrafinancial.com/disclosures

The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. It is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations to anyone. We suggest that you consult your financial professional, lawyer or tax advisor regarding your personal situation. Comments regarding past performance are not intended to be forward-looking and should not be taken as an indication of future results.