Entertainment
Does the financial world really need more regulation? It certainly will – Macomb Daily
Many are excited that superstar Taylor Swift is performing in Detroit soon.
When the concert tickets went on sale, through no fault of hers, a disaster ensued that led to congressional hearings. The live music and entertainment industry has many issues it needs to address. The practice of a select few buying all the tickets, marking them up high and then reselling them on the secondary market seems very unfair. In short, show promoters need regulatory standards.
Similarly, there have been discussions about whether or not cryptocurrencies should be regulated and placed under the supervision of the security industry. Its been a hot topic for over a year.
Perhaps the SEC chief’s recent appearance before Congress will get things going.
Right now, however, I think it’s safe to say that the cryptocurrency world is still the Wild West. The recent failure of FTX is an example of how quickly the wheels can come off the bus. Criminal charges are pending, but we have a long way to go before we learn the details that led to the collapse that contributed to the banking crisis.
Many of you may know that FTX not only sponsored a basketball arena in Florida, but also had many celebrity paid spokespersons. Some of them will likely be drawn into the upcoming litigation. One person was offered $100 million to be one of these celebrity spokespersons, but turned it down. That person was Taylor Swift. It will not be part of the litigation.
Like me and other financial advisors, his father worked in the highly regulated financial services industry. I’m speculating, but he probably warned her of the risks of endorsing something in an unregulated industry. I congratulate her on her decision. She probably saved a lot of her fans a lot of money as well as her own reputation.
As we look back years, I think I see this moment in time as a transition period in the financial history of our country. Like it or not, it looks like some sort of global digital currency is on the way. And I wouldn’t be surprised if Uncle Sam led the charge. How this is going to be regulated is a big question mark.
Right now there are more questions than answers and they will need to be answered in the next few years. Keep in mind this is happening at a time when our national debt is astronomical and the dollar is weak against some foreign currencies. Weak enough that some pundits wonder whether or not the US dollar will continue to be the world’s reserve currency. Losing this status could be economically disastrous.
So what to do with the unknown? I suggest staying focused on your short and long term goals. Most investors should stay in the regulated investment world. There are plenty of choices at all risk levels. A financial advisor can guide you through the maze.
Already in transitional mode, the financial environment is changing more rapidly with the appearance of digital currencies. But until lawmakers and regulators sort things out, most would be better served staying in the traditional world of regulated investing.
Email your questions to [email protected]
Securities offered by Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered by Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), a subsidiary of Kestra IS. The Society for Lifetime Planning is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. https://kestrafinancial.com/disclosures
The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. It is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations to anyone. We suggest that you consult your financial professional, lawyer or tax advisor regarding your personal situation. Comments regarding past performance are not intended to be forward-looking and should not be taken as an indication of future results.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2023/05/07/ken-morris-does-the-financial-world-really-need-more-regulation-it-certainly-will/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi calls 42nd ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo part of marketing
- Tennis or terriers? The home of the US Open hosts a famous dog show
- Does the financial world really need more regulation? It certainly will – Macomb Daily
- GOC president urges federations to provide papers so that funds can be distributed
- Sports world’s best and worst Kentucky Derby 2023 outfits, including Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes
- Why Google I/O 2023 is becoming the most important Google event in years
- Potential ‘serious nuclear accident’: Russia evacuates Zaporizhzhia residents
- Attention Google Chrome users! Please pay attention to this error message.stop loss
- Prince William kisses King Charles after oath in Coronation #Shorts #Coronation #BBCNews
- Cancer nurse called to serve
- Election 2024: Chris Christie denounces Donald Trump’s presidential race as an “exercise in vanity”
- Narendra Modi Bengaluru Roadshow: Clearly Bengaluru wants BJP, says Modi after 26km roadshow in tech capital